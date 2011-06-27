Used 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews

Love it PatC , 09/12/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful We now have 167,000 miles on our van and we have had no major problems with it. The AC needed work at 112,000 and the rear lights (including back up sensors) went bad at 125,000 but we bought parts at a junk yard and everything is still going great. Report Abuse

New Trans Every 3500? bluetwinkie , 09/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I didn't have this car at 3500 miles when others lost transmissions, but I have had it at 60k (lost again). Now I hear I need to fix it again (jarring gears). I included traction control problems last time. I did not run it hard (I drive like grandma on purpose) but it did not solve this $4000 later. It runs quiet and smooth sometimes, but I can't put off a transmission repair for complications failure would have - seen elsewhere. It was in the shop a long time despite being partially covered by a plan and monitored for that. They damaged some other features while fixing it at an approved GM dealership (i.e. driver seat warmer). Report Abuse

never buy GM again countyworker , 10/23/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have over the past 10 years poured a lot of money into this van . While I like the leather seats and all the options being a premiere edition the intake and head gaskets went twice a transmission rebuild ones at 85000 miles heated seats repaired twice broke again had way to many over heating problems just to many things to list .If you like big repair bills by a GM mini van. The van spent more time being repaired than me driving it never get me again GM. Report Abuse

2001 Silhouette (Electrical Issues) P. Koester , 01/06/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Plenty of room for hauling kids, work stuff, etc. MAJOR ISSUE with electrical system. One little short in electrical system and you will have constant problems that pop up out of nowhere. Especially with so many features requiring that electrical system to stay up and running. Report Abuse