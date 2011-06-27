Used 1998 Oldsmobile Regency Sedan Consumer Reviews

This ain't your father's Olds! Russ@SCE , 06/22/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is very reliable, gets outstanding highway milage ~29 mpg. Very comfortable. Report Abuse

Still Going Strong Charles , 06/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is like a 'tank' compared to most cars on the road today! Yet the roominess and comfort (front and rear seats) is so comfortable on long trips, and the trunk space is great. The paint job is original and looks like new, the leather interior is in great shape. Quite ride, very minimal road/air noise. My newer car is noisy as are several autos I've been in lately. Awesome Ride. Wish I had a newer version. Sorry Oldsmobile left us.

Awful long measurements Ron Pine , 12/16/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Brought the car for long trips. Wanted the interior space and ride. Fantastic engine, one of the top 10 in the world. The car is at least 12 inches longer than it has to be. Bumbers stick out too far. Alternator bearings failed while under warantee

My Beautiful Retirement Car Patricia Gavin , 02/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I can't say or give enough praise about the 1998 Olds Regency. The Olds stands equal and even surpasses many other luxury vehicles, but never received the recognition due. The fine, Estate Luxury features of the Regency truely speak for themselves. I will keep my Regency forever. Oldsmobile should never have removed this vehicle from production. The Regency is the Cadillac of Oldsmobile. The comfort, quietness and powerful speed of the Regency speak for themselves. I refused to purchase a Cadillac DeVille because of the Regency's smooth ride, and Estate quality, Its full-size capacity surpassed my expectations. The Regency will never go out of style and will remain unique in its own right.