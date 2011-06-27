Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car my first even
I got this car as my first car from my parents and I've loved everything about this car its got power and it handles pretty well i get alright mpg but that might be because of my lead foot. All my friends love riding along. It's a great all around car if you have the chance get your hands on one. Going around corners is loads of fun when its sharp enough to make you squeal.
Great car
Took me forever to even find one priced almost right All books on Value are WRONG and still WRONG including this site average price is 3400.00 not 1000 yes you can find one cheap abused and needing restore a clean low mileage about 6000.-8000 . THIS CAR IS WELL- BUILT AND LASTS AND MOST PEOPLE KNOW IT. THEY ARE VERY RARE NO ONE SELLS A GOOD ONE. fIND A GOOD ONE AT A FAIR PRICE buy it!!!!!
I love my Olds!
I got my Olds for my 16th birthday and it is still going strong. I have ran the crap out of it I have had no major problems. I would buy another one if I get a chance. This is a great car for new drivers, old drivers and anyone in between. Also it is very big so there is room for a bunch of people. You can fit 6 people safely (all wearing seat belts).
BRING BACK MY NINETY EIGHT
Overall, one of the finest cars I have ever driven!
True diehard car!
I still have this car and all I can say is it is amazing. I have never had any major problems with it, and other than part replacement due to normal wear it has always been vey dependable. The car now has 251,000 miles on the original engine and tranny and it still runs strong and does not burn a drop of oil. (Add to that the 29/31 MPG it gets on fuel economy, and I cant understand why GM ever stopped using this engine.) I would buy another in a heartbeat!
