Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Consumer Reviews

Love It! Crystal , 11/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car from my grandma a a year ago. Although it has had some problems, nothing major has ever occurred. All my friends want my car, and I absolutely LOVE it. It has no rust and it is just so beautiful. Definitely the best first car ever. I am very happy to have this car.

Detroit Beast 88 , 06/23/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The engine is still strong and powerful. The 88 handles very clumsily. I am getting 21 mpg not too bad considering its a 3800 V6 that is 16 years old!

Fantastic Car Linda Bussey , 03/11/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the best all-around car I have ever owned. I bought it new in 1991 and am still driving it. It has 227,000+ miles on it now, and I have never had any major problems with it. I replaced the air conditioning last year, after driving it for 15 years, and I am going to replace the struts next week. Other than regular maintenance, I have had no expenses. I had the oil [Quaker State 10W30] and air filter changed every 3,000 miles.