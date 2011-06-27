Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews
96Cutlass SL
i have not had an problems and im second owner of the vehicle with the 3.1L engine
I love my Olds but...
I bought my Olds in 2002, it has been a pretty dependable car except its air conditioning system seems strange, as well as the problems I have with the drivers side door handle. I have replaced it and it seems to have them same problem only after a year. The air conditioner also seems to go off when going up hills. Also my cd player steals my cd's. I put one in and I might get it back that day or maybe a week later. Who knows?
Junk
My 1996 Cutlass Supreme SL is the reason Oldsmobile went under. The stereo quit after 6 months - was replaced under warranty with what turned out to be a "refurbished" unit - tape deck quit right after the warranty ran out. Head gasket blew at 49,000 miles. Intake gasket went at 56,000 miles - found out the intake was cracked when I was replacing the gasket. Tranny died at 100,000 miles. I'm honestly afraid to drive this car more than walking distance from my house - and don't. I drove a 1975 Cutlass I inherited from Virginia last summer - I'm restoring it to replace my 1996...I felt safer driving the 1975 than I do my '96.
Most enjoyable car I have ever owned.
I purchased this vehicle with 42,000 miles and after almost 4 years, this has been the best car I have ever owned. I have owned 22 cars in the past 35 years and yes, this is the longest I have kept one. I love the ride, the handling is like a sport car, also great on those long trips. The cup holder is situated at the absolute right place. I have driven this to 105,000 with no repairs other than tires, brakes, and headlights. The car burns no oil, is as tight as the day I bought it. I just gave it to my 20 year old son who thinks this car is cool. I would buy another in a minute and I wish GM still made them.
Nothing better
I purchased my second Cutlass Supreme last spring and wouldn't choose anything else. I have had squeaky brakes that the mechanic blames on GM for having a bad break year, and I had a leak in my back window that cost a few bucks, but all in all the engine is solid, handles great, and I already have my dad asking to buy it when I'm ready for something else. Dream on dad.. it is mine!!
