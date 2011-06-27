  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Cutlass Supreme
5(77%)4(8%)3(0%)2(15%)1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Cutlass Supremes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,006 - $2,460
Used Cutlass Supreme for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

96Cutlass SL

Bill Lockard, 05/09/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i have not had an problems and im second owner of the vehicle with the 3.1L engine

Report Abuse

I love my Olds but...

cjochum, 06/09/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Olds in 2002, it has been a pretty dependable car except its air conditioning system seems strange, as well as the problems I have with the drivers side door handle. I have replaced it and it seems to have them same problem only after a year. The air conditioner also seems to go off when going up hills. Also my cd player steals my cd's. I put one in and I might get it back that day or maybe a week later. Who knows?

Report Abuse

Junk

rcondran, 07/15/2014
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1996 Cutlass Supreme SL is the reason Oldsmobile went under. The stereo quit after 6 months - was replaced under warranty with what turned out to be a "refurbished" unit - tape deck quit right after the warranty ran out. Head gasket blew at 49,000 miles. Intake gasket went at 56,000 miles - found out the intake was cracked when I was replacing the gasket. Tranny died at 100,000 miles. I'm honestly afraid to drive this car more than walking distance from my house - and don't. I drove a 1975 Cutlass I inherited from Virginia last summer - I'm restoring it to replace my 1996...I felt safer driving the 1975 than I do my '96.

Report Abuse

Most enjoyable car I have ever owned.

gil, 05/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle with 42,000 miles and after almost 4 years, this has been the best car I have ever owned. I have owned 22 cars in the past 35 years and yes, this is the longest I have kept one. I love the ride, the handling is like a sport car, also great on those long trips. The cup holder is situated at the absolute right place. I have driven this to 105,000 with no repairs other than tires, brakes, and headlights. The car burns no oil, is as tight as the day I bought it. I just gave it to my 20 year old son who thinks this car is cool. I would buy another in a minute and I wish GM still made them.

Report Abuse

Nothing better

cutlasslover, 05/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased my second Cutlass Supreme last spring and wouldn't choose anything else. I have had squeaky brakes that the mechanic blames on GM for having a bad break year, and I had a leak in my back window that cost a few bucks, but all in all the engine is solid, handles great, and I already have my dad asking to buy it when I'm ready for something else. Dream on dad.. it is mine!!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cutlass Supremes for sale

Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles