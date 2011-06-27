Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

96Cutlass SL Bill Lockard , 05/09/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i have not had an problems and im second owner of the vehicle with the 3.1L engine Report Abuse

I love my Olds but... cjochum , 06/09/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Olds in 2002, it has been a pretty dependable car except its air conditioning system seems strange, as well as the problems I have with the drivers side door handle. I have replaced it and it seems to have them same problem only after a year. The air conditioner also seems to go off when going up hills. Also my cd player steals my cd's. I put one in and I might get it back that day or maybe a week later. Who knows?

Junk rcondran , 07/15/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1996 Cutlass Supreme SL is the reason Oldsmobile went under. The stereo quit after 6 months - was replaced under warranty with what turned out to be a "refurbished" unit - tape deck quit right after the warranty ran out. Head gasket blew at 49,000 miles. Intake gasket went at 56,000 miles - found out the intake was cracked when I was replacing the gasket. Tranny died at 100,000 miles. I'm honestly afraid to drive this car more than walking distance from my house - and don't. I drove a 1975 Cutlass I inherited from Virginia last summer - I'm restoring it to replace my 1996...I felt safer driving the 1975 than I do my '96.

Most enjoyable car I have ever owned. gil , 05/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle with 42,000 miles and after almost 4 years, this has been the best car I have ever owned. I have owned 22 cars in the past 35 years and yes, this is the longest I have kept one. I love the ride, the handling is like a sport car, also great on those long trips. The cup holder is situated at the absolute right place. I have driven this to 105,000 with no repairs other than tires, brakes, and headlights. The car burns no oil, is as tight as the day I bought it. I just gave it to my 20 year old son who thinks this car is cool. I would buy another in a minute and I wish GM still made them.