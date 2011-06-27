  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My 93 Olds Covered Wagon

John Peterson, 02/10/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Was reluctant to buy from private party with 144,000 miles on it, however, this wagon was one owner, like new condition including upholstery, mats and exterior body and paint, garage kept, owner had all service records showing reg. oil changes every 3,000 miles and driven by a female shool teacher whose husband was an auto enthusiast. Asking price 8/2004 was $2,500, but I offered and paid $2,000. I drove it on a 3000 mile trip on mostly Interstate highways with only gasoline expense at an average of 25 mpg, with cruise control set around 75 mph. Oil and fluid levels were all full to start, and remained nearly full at the end of the trip, showed no leaks. Quick response accelerator & brakes.

