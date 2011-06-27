Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity92 cu.ft.
Length217.5 in.
Curb weight4434 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
