2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated power plant, sumptuous interior, comfortable ride.
  • Poor resale value, build quality not quite up to that of the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The best soon-to-be-discontinued sedan on the market.

2003 Highlights

The V6 has been dropped in the final year of production making the Aurora one of the few V8-only sedans on the market. Two new exterior colors -- Bordeaux Red and Steel Blue -- have also been added for the Aurora's going-away party.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
See all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GM's best is now gone
Last Olds,03/18/2006
Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret.
2003 olds aurora
lionman73,01/06/2014
4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A)
Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!!
Capuccino Aurora
kostritzer,12/03/2003
Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan.
Why buy an import
sdagostin,09/24/2003
This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard.
See all 20 reviews of the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
