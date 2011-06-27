2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Review
Pros & Cons
- Sophisticated power plant, sumptuous interior, comfortable ride.
- Poor resale value, build quality not quite up to that of the competition.
Other years
List Price
$2,990
Used Aurora for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The best soon-to-be-discontinued sedan on the market.
2003 Highlights
The V6 has been dropped in the final year of production making the Aurora one of the few V8-only sedans on the market. Two new exterior colors -- Bordeaux Red and Steel Blue -- have also been added for the Aurora's going-away party.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Last Olds,03/18/2006
Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret.
lionman73,01/06/2014
4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A)
Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!!
kostritzer,12/03/2003
Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan.
sdagostin,09/24/2003
This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aurora
Related Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019