Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

GM's best is now gone Last Olds , 03/18/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret. Report Abuse

2003 olds aurora lionman73 , 01/06/2014 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Capuccino Aurora kostritzer , 12/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan. Report Abuse

Why buy an import sdagostin , 09/24/2003 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard. Report Abuse