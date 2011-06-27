Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews
GM's best is now gone
Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret.
2003 olds aurora
Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!!
Capuccino Aurora
Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan.
Why buy an import
This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard.
Great Car (Giving it to my son)
I have never been able to find a car comparable to it. A four door family sedan with performance and style and even a V8. I am giving it to my son.
