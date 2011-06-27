Used 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

Best American Sedan Ever Built Orlin , 05/20/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The Aurora was years ahead of the car market in every aspect in 1994 when it introduced the first Aurora and is truly a great car in every way. This was my 3rd Aurora, a 1999, I previously had a 1995 and I also still have a 1997 Aurora (with 194,000 miles). This is the best American sedan built. I've looked for several years for an American made car to replace the 1999 and there are none that can top it. Living in America and also living in Michigan, I will not drive a foreign car. Report Abuse

99 Olds Aurora ricknpam , 07/12/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Our Aurora is a great car. The 4.0- liter V-8 took me by surprise, 250- horse power; WOW! It leaves my 1986 442 in the dust. The ride is very smooth. I recently replaced the brakes at 72000 miles and it was simple. No special torx bit required, just a 15mm socket and a C-clamp to compress the caliper. A half an hour brake job. The check engine light came on once under warranty, it was a transmission code. They replaced a seal and we were on our way. The mechanic said they never see problems with this transmission. The 50K warranty was great. We average 23 miles to the gallon, not bad for a big car with a V-8.

Beautiful Car Happy Customer , 04/07/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I just bought my dream car. 1999 Olds Aurora with 94,000 miles for $6500. I have been looking for months. It's white pearl with tan. It is so quiet, I cannot even hear the engine, unless you roll down the windows and kick it .....then hear it roar. It's a pity customers buy foreign cars when such quality cars are made in America. Buy American.

Best All Around Driver chilshock , 02/07/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new in 1999 and now have 191,000 miles on it. I drive it actually pretty hard and it has never let me down. It has awesome acceleration and reliablity too. The only things I've had to have replace were the water pump at 120,000 miles and the radiator at 180,000. The front breaks were changed about every 70,000 miles (I'm on my third set in the front and the original rear breaks lasted until about 110,000 - I'm on my second set now. The spark plug wires were changed at 150,000 miles at the suggestion of the dealership. I'm actually still on the same battery (I thought at first it was a dumb idea to put it under the back seat I'm starting to re-think that, it has helped it last). It started at -17 F after sitting two days in sub-zero this week.