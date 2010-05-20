Used 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,750
- 94,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,088
- 204,862 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 106,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 127,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 145,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700
- 75,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 169,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Orlin,05/20/2010
The Aurora was years ahead of the car market in every aspect in 1994 when it introduced the first Aurora and is truly a great car in every way. This was my 3rd Aurora, a 1999, I previously had a 1995 and I also still have a 1997 Aurora (with 194,000 miles). This is the best American sedan built. I've looked for several years for an American made car to replace the 1999 and there are none that can top it. Living in America and also living in Michigan, I will not drive a foreign car.