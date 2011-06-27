  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Xterra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Nissan Xterra Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Xterra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,640
See Xterra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,720
See Xterra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,670
See Xterra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171718
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm261 hp @ 5600 rpm261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Leather Packageyesnono
Nevada Tow Packageyesyesyes
Value Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
300 watts stereo outputyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
rear view camerayesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Retractable Cargo Coveryesyesyes
PRO-4X Floor Mats (3-Piece)yesnono
Adjustable Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compassnoyesyes
Floor Matsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
fold flat passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.46.1 in.46.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Special Paint- SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Step Railsnoyesyes
Splash Guardsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Maximum cargo capacity65.7 cu.ft.65.7 cu.ft.65.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.4 degrees28.8 degrees27.5 degrees
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.36.3 cu.ft.36.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.5 in.9.1 in.8.2 in.
Angle of approach33.2 degrees32.2 degrees30.5 degrees
Height74.9 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.136.1 cu.ft.136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Lava Red
  • SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
  • Cayenne Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Lava Red
  • SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
  • Cayenne Red
  • Metallic Blue
  • Night Armor
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Lava Red
  • SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Steel, cloth
  • Gray/White, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
P265/75R16 tiresyesnono
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,640
Starting MSRP
$27,720
Starting MSRP
$25,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Xterra InventorySee Xterra InventorySee Xterra Inventory

Related Used 2015 Nissan Xterra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles