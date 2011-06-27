Used 2015 Nissan Xterra Features & Specs
|Overview
See Xterra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/422.0 mi.
|316.5/422.0 mi.
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Torque
|281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Nevada Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Value Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|no
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|PRO-4X Floor Mats (3-Piece)
|yes
|no
|no
|Adjustable Cargo Organizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.1 in.
|46.1 in.
|46.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Special Paint- SolarFlare Yellow (Late Availability)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Step Rails
|no
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.7 cu.ft.
|65.7 cu.ft.
|65.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|29.4 degrees
|28.8 degrees
|27.5 degrees
|Length
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.3 cu.ft.
|36.3 cu.ft.
|36.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.5 in.
|9.1 in.
|8.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|33.2 degrees
|32.2 degrees
|30.5 degrees
|Height
|74.9 in.
|74.9 in.
|74.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|136.1 cu.ft.
|136.1 cu.ft.
|136.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|P265/75R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,640
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Nissan Xterra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima