Used 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews

Best thing since wrestling sanwich , 06/16/2014 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Traded my Cobalt for one of these little over 4 months ago, I love it!, gas could be better but 145 miles to a half a tank of gas isnt too bad considering in my cobalt I got 205 or 225 to a half. The bad, Headliners are famous for coming loose. All the grey plastics on the bumpers, headlights, grill, roof rack, side step fade with time which is expected Stock radio unit eats CDs when too hot. The good, Engine runs strong (Had a rebuild to the cooling/air systems at 103k I bought it with 111k (I do believe this is a gremlin with these too) It looks weird which makes it awesome, This rig goes Everywhere I take it, rocks, steep hill, mud, river beds NO problems =D

Tough Rig! hobosix , 09/27/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We bought our 2002 Xterra SE (4x4) new in 2002. So far we have logged 150k on it and outside of normal maintenance, the only thing we have had to replace was a O2 sensor. This little rig has been an absolute joy to own/drive. To say it was "Over Built" is absolutely correct. Built with the same transmission used in European 3/4 ton trucks as well as the rigid frame under it makes it as tough as you'll need. I will not hesitate to drive this vehicle on to the 200K mark. Well done Nissan.

Still happy 4 years later Chip , 05/20/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my XT used in 05. Had 24K on it at the time, and I've since added another 70K. It has been very dependable, and I've only has to deal with general maintenance issues so far. I also find it funny that people are complaining about the fuel mileage. What did you expect? It's a big box sitting on a truck chassis. If you're worried about fuel economy, buy a sedan. I've actually found it to get decent mileage for what it is. There's a ton of space, it tows well, and looks good.

Still going strong after 8.5 years DesignerX , 09/19/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I'm very happy with the Xterra 138k miles and 8.5 years later. All I've done is regular maintenance (including replacing the timing belt at 105k miles.) Occasionally during the last couple of years I've had an itch for something new(er) or different but it's hard to rationalize giving up the X when it performs without complaints, still looks good and feels just as tight as it did at 65k miles. I do need to get an upholstery shop to fix the headliner, but the seats don't show signs of wear after being a daily driver. This is a followup from my review on 05/18/2007 (same user name).