2019 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Sedan
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,919*
Total Cash Price
$15,154
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,917*
Total Cash Price
$19,246
SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,917*
Total Cash Price
$19,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Versa Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$3,829
|Maintenance
|$369
|$615
|$481
|$935
|$1,307
|$3,707
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$817
|Financing
|$815
|$655
|$486
|$303
|$110
|$2,369
|Depreciation
|$3,985
|$1,340
|$1,268
|$1,487
|$1,409
|$9,489
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,471
|$4,353
|$4,140
|$4,839
|$5,116
|$25,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Versa Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$4,863
|Maintenance
|$469
|$781
|$611
|$1,187
|$1,660
|$4,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,038
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$617
|$385
|$140
|$3,009
|Depreciation
|$5,061
|$1,702
|$1,610
|$1,888
|$1,789
|$12,051
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,488
|$5,528
|$5,258
|$6,146
|$6,497
|$32,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Versa Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$4,863
|Maintenance
|$469
|$781
|$611
|$1,187
|$1,660
|$4,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,038
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$617
|$385
|$140
|$3,009
|Depreciation
|$5,061
|$1,702
|$1,610
|$1,888
|$1,789
|$12,051
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,488
|$5,528
|$5,258
|$6,146
|$6,497
|$32,917
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
