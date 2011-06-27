Used 2008 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love it! A few problems, but it's great for the money! andresama3 , 05/27/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've got over 105,000 miles and I've never had the alignment problems people keep mentioning. I did however have the muffler problem at about 95000 miles which is longer than most people got hah. The manual recommends a spark plug change at 105k but I started to notice it needed changing around 90k. I've never had it stop or lockup in traffic and I actually get BETTER gas mileage than what's posted. 24 city/30 hwy 27 hybrid was what the dealership sold it as; I usually get about 30-35 hybrid driving. But I do my best to drive it right though, make sure my tires are inflated and do maintenance on time. I got it new in 2008 and drive it A LOT! Report Abuse

Love this roomy little car, but... Jim Beeman , 04/02/2016 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great interior room. Amazing leg room. Incredible trunk capacity. But, had to replace CD player twice and the second replacement has gone out. Really annoying that the tire pressure sensing valves have a battery that dies and then the entire $200 sensor must be replaced times four!! As a result we just ignore the bright yellow tire pressure warning light on the dash. Have loved this car for over 8 years. Bought another one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

versa versucks , 07/07/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my versa new and actually liked my versa for the first 20,000 miles. Then my CD player stopped working, and was replaced, but now at 2 yrs the a/c compressor is fried, but no longer under warranty. I bought this car to save $ on repairs. I had a great car for 16 years until it became costly, so this is shocking to have to shell out nearly 2 grand for a car that's practically new. Report Abuse

My 1st Car=Amazing 2nd review(3 years) andymb , 01/04/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I wrote a review that I previously posted. Having had my car for about 3 years, with about 52,500 miles driven in the pot-hole, brake-fast city of NY to long distance road-trips to the suburbs and countryness of FL back & forth I can say this car is a trooper! Average gas mileage as advertised. Low maintenance, cause I take good care of my car. The only thing I would complain about is the aerodynamics, but other than that, all is still well! :) Report Abuse