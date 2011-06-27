Used 2012 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck. Kwame , 04/04/2016 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my new 2012 S.L model on 2013, that means the truck sat for a while before it was sold. My model came with navigation, DVD, moonroof etc something some of the other models don't have. So far the truck has been reliable and has only been to the dealership for regular maintainance. It's very spacious, comfortable and drives like a car. It can be used to haul lots of stuff and also acts like a family truck. The only drawback is the gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

wrath of the titans!!! kirkallen5150 , 08/01/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I just love my Titan, 2012 PRO-4X Galaxy Black CC all the bells and whistles. This is my second Titan. The truck is dependable, reliable, and to mention a good looking truck. yeah Nissan has not changed the body style in awhile. Who really cares, they probably was testing out to see who there "reliable customers" are for such an outstanding truck. And there is no truck or "vehicle" out there that is perfect! But my belief is that Nissan knows a few things about vehicles and know what they are doing. If you are reading this please believe me you will be very please once you test drive one, because after you test drive it you will take it home. Report Abuse

2012 Titan SL Heavy Duty Chrome Packagr Kerry Olson , 03/28/2016 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying if the crew cab Dodge would not have been such a jump in price from the quad cab I would probably be driving a Dodge right now, or an overall high priced Tundra. However I had a great salesman who talked me into giving my truck a drive. After owning it for half a year here are my Pro's and Cons: Pro's: great handling Interior room is out of this world Superior handling to any truck that I test drove even the 2016's Easy to see out of the drivers and side window for the most part The Rockford Phosgate stereo is good for a "base model" stereo the slide rail in the bed are 2nd to none Super aftermarket parts that are easy to install Did I mention the room, handling, and storage Easy to use controls, and easily reachable Cons: Braking especially when needing to stop suddenly and moving over 20mph Horrible MPG, I average 15.8 at best and 90% of my driving is highway (in comparison my 2005 Dodge got 19.8 mpg with 200k on it) Bushings squeak in steering column especially when cold Slight squeaks from the front suspension (every Nissan I've owned has had this) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great truck since day 1!! WFC , 07/11/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This has been a work truck and a tow vehicle, and has performed extremely well since I bought it new in 2012. Best truck I've ever owned, and I've owned many. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse