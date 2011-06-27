Used 1992 Nissan Stanza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love MY Stanza! lemmon22 , 02/08/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love my car...fast 2.4L engine. My car has over 230,000 miles on it and I have actually been given offers to sell my car. Hmmm, I think the word is out and ppl know what's under the Stanza's hood. Her looks are deceiving, lol. She's a gas saver too! Over the 6 yrs that I have owned her, everything I have done kindof adds up (alternator, plug wires, distributor and cap, starter, rack pinion, outer tie rods, and electrical window switch on driver's side), but I DO NOT HAVE a car payment ppl! I trust this car and will definitely buy another Nissan. Oh, and changing the rack pinion and outer tie rods...$700 this last weekend....well worth it...I never had a car drive so straight! Report Abuse

Best Cheap Car You Can Get Blake , 10/15/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car. Bought it for $800 6 years ago. 86K. Used it as just a work car and the timing chain just broke at 126K. Had to put on a new front axle, fuel injector and muffler. Other then that just normal oil changes. Always started in subzero weather. Other then the few repairs in 6 years this car was super reliable. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great A B car. Report Abuse

HAPPY OWER IOYYYUTUO , 08/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful BEST AUTO I HAVE EVER OWNED. FUN TO DRIVE VERY, VERY RELIABLE. CAN NOT THINK OF ONE THING THAT I AM DISPLEASED WITH. I LOVE IT. IF YOU FIND ONE THAT IS IN GOOD WORKING ORDER, GO FOR IT. Report Abuse

1992 Nissan Stanza HAROLD , 09/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Would not really recommend this as a vehicle for long term. In our 10 years of ownership we have replaced 5 alternators, most of the electrical window lift switches, and have had rust removal work done on the rear quarter panels. It is a reasonable car to drive around town, but on the highway it tends to be loud, and the front seats uncomfortable for long trips (especially for taller people.) Report Abuse