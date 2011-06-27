  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan Stanza Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
13 reviews
Love MY Stanza!

lemmon22, 02/08/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love my car...fast 2.4L engine. My car has over 230,000 miles on it and I have actually been given offers to sell my car. Hmmm, I think the word is out and ppl know what's under the Stanza's hood. Her looks are deceiving, lol. She's a gas saver too! Over the 6 yrs that I have owned her, everything I have done kindof adds up (alternator, plug wires, distributor and cap, starter, rack pinion, outer tie rods, and electrical window switch on driver's side), but I DO NOT HAVE a car payment ppl! I trust this car and will definitely buy another Nissan. Oh, and changing the rack pinion and outer tie rods...$700 this last weekend....well worth it...I never had a car drive so straight!

Best Cheap Car You Can Get

Blake, 10/15/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car. Bought it for $800 6 years ago. 86K. Used it as just a work car and the timing chain just broke at 126K. Had to put on a new front axle, fuel injector and muffler. Other then that just normal oil changes. Always started in subzero weather. Other then the few repairs in 6 years this car was super reliable. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great A B car.

HAPPY OWER

IOYYYUTUO, 08/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

BEST AUTO I HAVE EVER OWNED. FUN TO DRIVE VERY, VERY RELIABLE. CAN NOT THINK OF ONE THING THAT I AM DISPLEASED WITH. I LOVE IT. IF YOU FIND ONE THAT IS IN GOOD WORKING ORDER, GO FOR IT.

1992 Nissan Stanza

HAROLD, 09/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Would not really recommend this as a vehicle for long term. In our 10 years of ownership we have replaced 5 alternators, most of the electrical window lift switches, and have had rust removal work done on the rear quarter panels. It is a reasonable car to drive around town, but on the highway it tends to be loud, and the front seats uncomfortable for long trips (especially for taller people.)

Pretty good

jkkansas, 09/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Overall this has been a pretty good car. Had to replace the clutch at 100,000 miles. Probably due to inexperience at driving a stick shift. A reliable car. Sometimes it will not go into reverse the first time. bought used with 79000 miles and now have 140000 miles with few problems.

