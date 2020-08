Used 1992 Nissan Stanza for Sale Near Me

Love my car...fast 2.4L engine. My car has over 230,000 miles on it and I have actually been given offers to sell my car. Hmmm, I think the word is out and ppl know what's under the Stanza's hood. Her looks are deceiving, lol. She's a gas saver too! Over the 6 yrs that I have owned her, everything I have done kindof adds up (alternator, plug wires, distributor and cap, starter, rack pinion, outer tie rods, and electrical window switch on driver's side), but I DO NOT HAVE a car payment ppl! I trust this car and will definitely buy another Nissan. Oh, and changing the rack pinion and outer tie rods...$700 this last weekend....well worth it...I never had a car drive so straight!

