  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. 2019 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Nissan Sentra SL Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sentra
More about the 2019 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,220
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,220
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,220
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Sill Plate Protectoryes
Sport Pedalsyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,220
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Premium Paintyes
Rear Spoileryes
Impact Sensorsyes
Splash Guards Body Colored (4 Piece)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Gross weight3876 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White
  • Scarlet Ember
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,220
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,220
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2019 Nissan Sentra SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars