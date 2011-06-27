Used 2016 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,761*
Total Cash Price
$15,432
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,158*
Total Cash Price
$12,151
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,761*
Total Cash Price
$15,432
FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,974*
Total Cash Price
$13,366
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,284*
Total Cash Price
$12,637
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,703*
Total Cash Price
$17,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$2,092
|$1,962
|$1,046
|$913
|$2,797
|$8,810
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,072
|Financing
|$829
|$668
|$494
|$309
|$112
|$2,412
|Depreciation
|$4,106
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,046
|$939
|$8,612
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$6,821
|$5,726
|$5,444
|$7,216
|$35,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$1,647
|$1,545
|$824
|$719
|$2,202
|$6,937
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$680
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$844
|Financing
|$653
|$526
|$389
|$243
|$88
|$1,899
|Depreciation
|$3,233
|$1,056
|$929
|$824
|$739
|$6,781
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,309
|$5,371
|$4,509
|$4,287
|$5,682
|$28,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$2,092
|$1,962
|$1,046
|$913
|$2,797
|$8,810
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,072
|Financing
|$829
|$668
|$494
|$309
|$112
|$2,412
|Depreciation
|$4,106
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,046
|$939
|$8,612
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$6,821
|$5,726
|$5,444
|$7,216
|$35,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$1,812
|$1,700
|$906
|$791
|$2,422
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$928
|Financing
|$718
|$579
|$428
|$267
|$97
|$2,089
|Depreciation
|$3,556
|$1,162
|$1,022
|$906
|$813
|$7,459
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,140
|$5,908
|$4,960
|$4,716
|$6,250
|$30,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$1,713
|$1,607
|$857
|$748
|$2,290
|$7,214
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$878
|Financing
|$679
|$547
|$405
|$253
|$92
|$1,975
|Depreciation
|$3,362
|$1,098
|$966
|$857
|$769
|$7,052
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,641
|$5,586
|$4,689
|$4,458
|$5,909
|$29,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$2,322
|$2,178
|$1,162
|$1,014
|$3,105
|$9,781
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,190
|Financing
|$921
|$742
|$548
|$343
|$124
|$2,678
|Depreciation
|$4,559
|$1,489
|$1,310
|$1,162
|$1,042
|$9,561
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,716
|$7,573
|$6,358
|$6,045
|$8,012
|$39,703
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sentra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
