Used 2012 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Better than expected bugmanpat , 10/19/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful The little Sentra is probably overlooked by most people interested in a small car, and that is too bad. It has more interior room than most of its competitors, you sit a little higher off the pavement, and the driving dynamics are good. Add to that some outstanding gas mileage when driven gently - way better than the EPA estimates so far for me. And all of that for a price that is easily as good or better than its competitors. And due to good resale values, you can get really great lease payments - much smarter than buying a 1 or 2 year old used car. Report Abuse

You won't catch your granny in THIS one! brnxmike4 , 03/23/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Great car. Fun to drive. Abundant acceleration. Sharp handling. I've embarrassed plenty of supposedly "better" cars at the stoplight, including the Acura Tsx, and Audi A4 1.8T. The rear seats don't fold in due to the trunk mounted V- brace, but this is a driver-oriented car so that shouldn't matter to the intended market. If you plan on driving in the snow at all, you'll need to buy some all season tires, as the stock summer tires won't do much in the snow. Report Abuse

I wasn't planning on liking this car paulncincy , 03/25/2012 34 of 35 people found this review helpful This car and I didn't start on good terms and that was my fault. I previously owned a 2009 Nissan Altima. That car was financed through Nissan's financing arm. I didn't miss a payment on that car which is how I found myself owning my 2012 Nissan Sentra Special Edition. Nissan finance has a deal where they will guarantee you financing if you never missed a payment with them previously. I got a 6 year loan at 5.74% and my FICO score sucked. My Super Black Special Edition Sentra has been flawless and CHEAP to own so far. Ins./Gas/Payments are LOW. Special Edition pkg. is worth $. I'm tall of torso and I can fit easily in this car. Engine is strong enough and smooth. Easy to get into. Report Abuse

Love this car. Molly , 02/16/2016 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. I traded in my 2000 Ford Focus for this Sentra. I bought it at 85,000 miles, which was scary at first. However, I received a lifetime warranty and a great deal for it. I've put 12,000 miles on it in 7 months, and it still drives beautifully. $20 gets me 415 miles, and even with commuting a lot for school and work, I fill up every week and a half. The car handles wonderfully. Very smooth. Even after so many miles being put on the car,I've never had any issues with it. A month after buying, I actually T-boned another car. The only damage was my bumper being ripped off. Nothing under the hood was damaged. Extremely reliable, safe car. Great mileage and I feel secure in it. I was always a Ford girl, but this car changed my mind for life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse