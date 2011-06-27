Used 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

My Spec V smokexx , 08/23/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is one hell of a car..I have had it about 8-9 months and I still love driving it. This car isnt the best on fuel but the ride is worth the extra money. Naturally apirated making it one of the fastest cars out there without a turbo and only being 4 cylinder. pop a turbo in this car and u have a beast on your hands and most cars will be kneeling hands down. Report Abuse

Fun for your money Matt , 05/28/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful First, this car was quite inexpensive. A great value, but lacking in some areas. I don't think it compares to luxury sport vehicles, but it finds its way to the top of the pack for vehicles under $17k. The 2.5L motor is so torquey you can pull with most v6's off the line (however it's not so tough on the highway). Handling is for tuned for driving fanatics, with excellent response and minimal roll, but the 17 in. wheels and hardened bushings relay every bump on longer drives. Adequate interior - love the seats, but the plastics scratch up quite easily. Exterior was "updated" for '04 to match the base model... Now there's no escaping the ugly "bucktooth"! Report Abuse

Fun to drive, not to own Not Worth trouble , 08/01/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm usually a Honda consumer, but due to their expensive prices I tried to experiment a little and bought this car because it was recommended to me by a family member. However, I have to tell you guys that this thing has been a pain to own. It is fun to drive, but it has had recalls on catalytic converter, ecu and crank angle sensor. The dealer has also given me a hard time about these recalls. This car also makes the most annoying ticking sound after turning it off. I ended up trading it In for a Honda civic Si. Do it right the first time and stay away from Nissan. Report Abuse

Disappointed SE-R Spec V , 02/02/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a used 04 SE-R Spec V with only 4,000 miles on it. i'm very disappointed with it. The fuel mileage is average. The first gear is too short and sometimes it is a pain to put it in reverse. The ride is too harsh over little bumps and the suspension is bad. I had front struts replaced after 20K miles and rear twice at 25K and 57K miles. Many little irritating problems like the emergency brake light refuses to go off, it comes with stock summer only tires, factory speakers not that great, no ABS on a car at this price point is ridiculous. Even KIA offers ABS on their much cheaper models. Report Abuse