  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2001 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sentra
More about the 2001 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,299
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,299
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,299
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,299
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,299
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,299
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Length177.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Curb weight2627 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Exterior Colors
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Out Of The Blue
  • Avalanche
  • Jaded
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Inferno
  • Granite
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,299
full wheel coversyes
14 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P185/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,299
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles