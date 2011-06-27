Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
Reliable and Enjoyable
This was a first car purchase. It really was a great car to drive. The only difficulty was an air fan problem after six years of owning it. Well worth the purchase price and very reliable.
Great car!
I have maintained this car through out the last 7 years, it is in good shape and runs great. I really enjoy driving it. I plan on buying my 6th sentra when I am finished with this one. There have been NO wrecks in the car and I drove it off the lot w/12 miles on it. Six of those miles, were test driven by me.
Old Faithful
Aside from being extreme;y reliable (although the timing belt broke at about 110k miles) I feel extra safe in it. I was involved in 4 accidents in this car and it still goes like a pro. Now, 126k miles later-my car still runs like a new pro..
Great Car
My 1999 Nissan Sentra has been a great car. I use it to commute to work and school. I have been getting great mileage. If you are familiar with the Bay Area, I can make it from San Jose to San Francisco and back on only a quarter tank of gas. This is a very comfortable car.
Amazing
Can't deny love for this car! Great first car, original owner had it stored in garage. It only had 72,000 miles on it when bought! Prime condition, a lot of zing for small car!
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 1999 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019