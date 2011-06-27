Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Reliable and Enjoyable Florida Fun , 08/19/2006 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This was a first car purchase. It really was a great car to drive. The only difficulty was an air fan problem after six years of owning it. Well worth the purchase price and very reliable. Report Abuse

Great car! Jearbear , 11/08/2006 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have maintained this car through out the last 7 years, it is in good shape and runs great. I really enjoy driving it. I plan on buying my 6th sentra when I am finished with this one. There have been NO wrecks in the car and I drove it off the lot w/12 miles on it. Six of those miles, were test driven by me. Report Abuse

Old Faithful NATE , 11/19/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Aside from being extreme;y reliable (although the timing belt broke at about 110k miles) I feel extra safe in it. I was involved in 4 accidents in this car and it still goes like a pro. Now, 126k miles later-my car still runs like a new pro.. Report Abuse

Great Car GEM-NEY , 12/01/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1999 Nissan Sentra has been a great car. I use it to commute to work and school. I have been getting great mileage. If you are familiar with the Bay Area, I can make it from San Jose to San Francisco and back on only a quarter tank of gas. This is a very comfortable car. Report Abuse