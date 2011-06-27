  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Rogue Sport
5(41%)4(35%)3(0%)2(0%)1(24%)
3.7
17 reviews
happy to have chosen the Nissan Rogue Spot

Margaret, 06/03/2018
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

This is a good looking SUV inside and out. Love its responsiveness and maneuverability. Plenty of room for passengers in the back seat and a good sized cargo space that includes small storage areas within it to hold various items including the first aid kit that comes with the car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Better Than Pro-Reviews Say

Jon, 12/28/2018
S w/Prod. End 04/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
41 of 43 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2018.5 Rogue Sport S for over a year now and I have a lot of good things to say about it. First, I bought this car for it's overall value, and particularly because it came with safety features that cost much extra in most competitive brands - where else can you find front crash avoidance and true blind spot monitors in an entry level package (hint: the answer is "nowhere else")? Second, after driving several other vehicles in this segment, I came away feeling this was the most substantial of the bunch - I can't quantify that statement, but I can add that the car is reassuringly solid and extremely tight (as in no rattles). Lastly, and this gets to my reviews title, the driving performance is way better than professional reviews indicate. That is not to say this is a sports car, nor is it a luxury ride, but it is a competent small SUV that can easily merge with traffic in most any conditions. It also has no problems mustering up the energy to pass on the highway, or to cruise at 75 to 80 mph. All together, a very nice car at a great price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2 years and still love my Nissan

RW, 06/17/2018
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Solid gas mileage. Love the remote start. AWD is amazing in the snow. Great looks. Comfy seating in the front.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sleek little sport

Sleek little sport, 06/08/2018
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

We have only owned the 2018 Rogue Sport for 3 weeks. We have found everything as expected. It was purchased for a run around town suv as we have a larger suv for family time, trips and picking up large purchases. The Rouge can perform the same duties in a smaller package. Would have loved a power tailgate and power passenger seat but was not offered. Nice that it looks like a sleek suv than a square box.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Tires beware

gypsy, 09/24/2018
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
33 of 38 people found this review helpful

We love this car overall. Until recently when we got a flat tire that could not be repaired, no issues. Try to find a replacement tire....next to impossible. Apparently, the tires (225/45R19 92W Bridgestone ecopia), are specific to this model according to the dealer, and are very hard to find replacements. We called around to other dealers and tire shops and found the same answer. We finally decided to replace both rear tires with another brand that was available. Why would Nissan allow a car to be sold without enough replacement parts(like tires) available. No help from the dealer at all, just drive around on the spare for two weeks until they can find a tire.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
