Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale Near Me

Wesley Chapel Nissan - Wesley Chapel / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BJ1CR7HW117169

Stock: W117169

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-13-2020