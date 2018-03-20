Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,585 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,999$5,024 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5402 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR2HW142061
Stock: M283121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2019
- 13,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,997
Tom Peacock Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy. Certified. 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4D Sport Utility Pearl White Clean CARFAX. 2.0L DOHC AWD CVT with Xtronic Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR9HW110451
Stock: N00637A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 12,148 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$3,352 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Titan Motor Group is excited to offer this 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport AWD SV.This Nissan includes:[X01] SV ALL-WEATHER PACKAGEFog LampsRemote Engine StartHeated Steering WheelHeated MirrorsLeather Steering WheelHeated Front Seat(s)[U01] SV PREMIUM PACKAGELane Departure WarningNavigation SystemCD PlayerBack-Up CameraAM/FM StereoSatellite RadioBluetooth ConnectionBlind Spot MonitorAuxiliary Audio Input*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report shows this Nissan Rogue Sport is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle.This exceptional 2017 Rogue Sport AWD SV has passed the Nissan stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get ""sport,"" ""utility,"" and comfort.This Nissan Rogue Sport AWD SV is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. One of the best things about this Nissan Rogue Sport is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in.Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is a pre-owned vehicle.Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport AWD SV is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR5HW121060
Stock: QN5540L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 18,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,577$2,899 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 7012 miles below market average!Pearl White 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC25/32 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* 167 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW020002
Stock: NT020002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 9,747 milesGreat Deal
$18,998$3,944 Below Market
Porter Nissan - Newark / Delaware
Gets Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy*** All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** Optional equipment includes: Black Splash Guards (Set of 4), Carpeted Floor Mats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR2HW122554
Stock: N20530A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 15,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,498$3,294 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Chrome Rear Bumper Protector, S Appearance Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Alloy, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Chrome Rear Bumper Protector, S Appearance Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP2HW018628
Stock: K1190
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 10,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,298$2,583 Below Market
Route 23 Kia - Riverdale / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL Pearl WhiteOdometer is 13502 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG**FULLY SERVICED** CARFAX CERTIFIED** Route 23 KIA is the largest KIA dealership in the region. We take pride in servicing our vehicles BEFORE they are put up for sale. Whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle, Route 23 KIA wants to earn your business by providing a car shopping experience that's second to none. Customer service is our top priority and our goal is to ensure all our customers feel satisfied with their purchase and overall experience in our state-of-the-art showroom and on-site service center. We're proud to serve this region with honor and dignity and look forward to earning your business. In addition to service, we have the largest network of lenders available to us to ensure we're able to secure financing for you. On behalf of all of us at Route 23 KIA, we hope to see you soon. Call us today @ 855-303-3878 or visit us at route23kia.com. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR5HW106557
Stock: U4509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 7,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,991$1,956 Below Market
Route 23 Kia - Riverdale / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S Gun MetallicOdometer is 20049 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG**FULLY SERVICED** CARFAX CERTIFIED** Route 23 KIA is the largest KIA dealership in the region. We take pride in servicing our vehicles BEFORE they are put up for sale. Whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle, Route 23 KIA wants to earn your business by providing a car shopping experience that's second to none. Customer service is our top priority and our goal is to ensure all our customers feel satisfied with their purchase and overall experience in our state-of-the-art showroom and on-site service center. We're proud to serve this region with honor and dignity and look forward to earning your business. In addition to service, we have the largest network of lenders available to us to ensure we're able to secure financing for you. On behalf of all of us at Route 23 KIA, we hope to see you soon. Call us today @ 855-303-3878 or visit us at route23kia.com. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR0HW105199
Stock: U4478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 11,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,912 Below Market
Sutherlin Nissan of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement25/32 City/Highway MPGGreen 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP2HW003031
Stock: 55418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL12,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,998$3,550 Below Market
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED, Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP7HW006085
Stock: D1575
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 14,012 milesGreat Deal
$16,999$3,308 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
Value priced below the market average! This 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL, has a great Magnetic Black exterior, and a clean Light Gray interior! -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 14,012 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Nissan Rogue Sport gets 32.0/25.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP8HW020108
Stock: CR1761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 10,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,491$1,784 Below Market
Wesley Chapel Nissan - Wesley Chapel / Florida
*** NISSAN FACTORY CERTIFIED *** 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDING ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *** The ALL NEW Wesley Chapel Nissan, where you can get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision!CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS, ALLOYS, 4X4 / 4WD / AWD, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PRICED BELOW NADA RETAIL, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT WESLEY CHAPEL NISSAN!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceWhether it's for a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing or the Premium Servicing of your vehicle, we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. That kind of respect is what makes us the Nissan dealer Wesley Chapel drivers prefer. What's my car Worth? Get the True Market Value online at wesleychapelnissan.com in Minutes! Call Wesley Chapel Nissan at (813) 531-9634 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 28519 SR 54, Wesley Chapel FL 33543. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, warranties, insurances, accessory addendums, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs.We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacture's qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. Which may include College Grad and Military Incentives. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit for the Retail Purchase of a vehicle. Leases Not Included. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. Estimated Monthly Payment will depend on final negotiated agreed upon numbers on the exact vehicle purchased. Financing offers are through our designated lender based on a 680 beacon credit score and approved credit. All new and pre-owned prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. See dealer for complete details. Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.Pricing Disclaimer: We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacturers qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. All Sale Prices are not offered for New Lease Purchases. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit. You must finance with NMAC to receive all discounts and incentives or you may lose some discounts and rebates. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. All prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899.99 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR7HW117169
Stock: W117169
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 41,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,511$4,234 Below Market
Antelope Valley Chevrolet - Lancaster / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *4 BRAND NEW TIRES*, *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *LOCAL TRADE IN*, *EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT*, *BLUE TOOTH WIRELESS*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *KEYLESS START*. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Black 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC25/32 City/Highway MPG 4D Sport Utility. Advertised price exclude tax, title, license, fees and any dealer added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP9HW014219
Stock: 20649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,999$2,684 Below Market
Faulkner Nissan - Jenkintown / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Nitro Lime 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC BUY FROM THE #1 VOLUME CERTIFIED PREOWNED NISSAN DEALER IN PA. 4 YEARS IN A ROW !, BACK UP CAMERA, S Appearance Package, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy.ONLINE SHOPPING IS AVAILABLE. Odometer is 1975 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point InspectionWhy buy from Faulkner Nissan ? We are a family owned and operated Dealer group and have been in business for over 85 years. Faulkner Nissan of Jenkintown is the #1 Volume Certified Pre owned Nissan Dealer in Pa. 4 years in a Row ! #1 in the Entire Northeast Region now 2 years in a row ! And top 25 in the U.S. From Maryland to Maine nobody sells more Certified Pre-owned Nissans . Our reputation is everything. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. We are transparent, up front and honest. All of our Pre-owned vehicles Nissan Certified and non Certified go through a very extensive multi point vehicle inspection to conform with Pa. Safety standards , The Manufacturer's very high standards (167+ point inspection for Nissan Certified Vehicles) and Faulkner's high standards for what we consider a retail ready vehicle. We offer many financing options including Many of the more popular Credit Unions. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can get you approved, our team will still work with you to help find the lowest rates possible for your situation. We can custom design a finance package to meet your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CRXHW112970
Stock: HW112970A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 9,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,597
Tom Peacock Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Certified. 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4D Sport Utility Glacier White Clean CARFAX. 2.0L DOHC FWD CVT with Xtronic Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW029914
Stock: 13580
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 20,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,198$6,458 Below Market
Nissan World of Springfield - Springfield / New Jersey
This CARFAX 1 OWNER Gun Metallic 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport AWD S has 20013 miles and comes with [K01] S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy Tires: P215/60R17 All Season, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] BLACK SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), GUN METALLIC, CHARCOAL CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cargo Shade, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CRXHW110782
Stock: HW110782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL10,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,495$3,402 Below Market
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- Rogue Sport SL, AWD, Red, Forward Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), SL Platinum Package.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 15458 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption ReimbursementINVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, TBD Axle Ratio, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Remote engine start: keyfob Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR2HW117483
Stock: W117483A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 14,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,440$1,832 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
[B93] Chrome Rear Bumper Protector [M93] Rear Cargo Protector (2-Pc Carpet) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Brilliant Silver Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Rogue Sport SV with 14,300 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP8HW023137
Stock: HW023137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Rogue Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue Sport
- 5(41%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(15%)
- 1(21%)
