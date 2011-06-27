  1. Home
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport

MSRP range: $23,960 - $29,990
Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Other years
Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Cargo space is impressive for the class
  • Small size means good maneuverability in tight city spaces
  • Lots of available driving aids and tech
  • Engine is underpowered and noisy
  • Bumpy ride when equipped with optional 19-inch wheels
  • Front seats aren't comfortable on long trips
  • Base S trim comes with 17-inch wheels
  • Heated front seats and steering wheel, foglights and more now standard on SV
  • Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
As Shown 2020 Rogue Sport SL Premium Package AWD
2020 Rogue Sport™
S, SV and SL
See All Trims
NissanUSA.com
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SV 4dr SUV features & specs
    SV 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$25,530
    MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SL 4dr SUV features & specs
    SL 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$28,590
    MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
    S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    S 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$25,360
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SV 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SV 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$26,930
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport specs & features
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Rogue Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Rogue Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rogue Sport gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Rogue Sport ranges from 19.9 to 22.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Rogue Sport. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport:

    • Base S trim comes with 17-inch wheels
    • Heated front seats and steering wheel, foglights and more now standard on SV
    • Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Rogue Sport reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Rogue Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rogue Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rogue Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Rogue Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

    The least-expensive 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,960.

    Other versions include:

    • SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,530
    • SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,590
    • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,360
    • SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,930
    • S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,960
    • SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,990
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Rogue Sport?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Rogue Sport, the next question is, which Rogue Sport model is right for you? Rogue Sport variants include SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rogue Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport

    2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview

    The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Sport SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Rogue Sport.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Rogue Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

    2021 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Nissan Rogue Sports are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 Rogue Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,205 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,001 on a used or CPO 2021 Rogue Sport available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Nissan Rogue Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,998.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

