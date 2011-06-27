Used 2007 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

Christy , 10/23/2015 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

29 of 30 people found this review helpful

This van was the first new vehicle my husband and I ever purchased. We drove it off the lot with 98 miles on it. I had high hopes of driving it until the wheels fell off, we are at that point. I would imagine if we added up all the repair costs over the last nine years we would be close to $6000 in repairs. I am the only driver, I change the oil, transmission fluid, etc. on a regular basis. In order for you to fully grasp the amount of repairs on the van I am going to try and start from the beginning. 1. 9000 miles on the van and in the middle of rush hour morning traffic, my engine died! Nothing! No steering, nothing! I managed to get to the side of the road and of course tried to restart the van. NOTHING! It didn't take long to realize that gas was pouring out of the van each time I tried to start it. After a nice visit from the Hazmat team, several police officers, fire trucks and several attractive fireman it was discovered my fuel pump had gone out. This was a warranty repair, but should have caused me to sell right then. It set a precedent of what was to come. 2. Van is on it's 4th set of tires and 6th set of brakes and rotors. and 4 batteries! (I'm not a lead foot) 3. My clock spring went out causing my entire dash to not work. Dealership repair $1000 4. Exhaust leak that couldn't be located for 1 week. $200 5. TPMS light that constantly has to be reset. 6. Earlier mentioned dealership broke my air bag sensor in the steering wheel. $1500 (refused to admit fault) 7. Tie rods are broken on front end. $500 8. Rack and Pinion replacement $800 9. Transmission on it's last leg $2500 10. Interior lights blow fuses randomly. No given reason, no one can figure out why, just suddenly nothing. I own stock in the fuse company. 11. Let's not forget the recall on the gas gauge. I have run out of gas twice and stranded on a busy highway because my van says i have 1/2 tank. (It lied)!!! Trading in the van----PRICELESS The van has right at 141,000 miles on it at this point. I expected much more than I got with this purchase. It has become a money pit and sadly not a good one. At this point if the van had a higher resale value, I would repair the transmission. Considering my van isn't worth much more than that, it's going to be traded this weekend! Long story short, buy a Toyota!