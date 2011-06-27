Used 2005 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Piece of junk! dissapointed05 , 09/25/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Well from reading many of the reviews it seems apparent that they are common.Our Car has had constant Brake problem from the time we bought it new..We now have 85000K and have the following list of repairs that need to be done from Nissan and 2 other Mechanics,3 Motor mounts,upper control arms,shocks and struts, Catalytic converter, selonoid, TRANSMISSION, ENGINE about to go, Bad piston noise, Brakes are almost gone again/rotors. NICE LIST, Total estimate from Nissan was $10,190.00 I would never buy Nissan again,when they checked the car they said to sell it/Trade it in.I will be doing exactly that but will get anything but Nissan.There is no way a car with 85000k should be this bad. Report Abuse

What a disappointment sstlaurent , 10/10/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful We bought this van new, and over the last three years, we've put more around $5000 into. The digital dashboard display hasn't been clear for years. The heater in the back of the van doesn't blow. Now the transmission is failing, and we're looking for another car. We've had it serviced regularly and taken care of it, so I don't know what the problem is. If I want to take it to the dealership, they charge $98 just to diagnose it. The transmission guy told me that lots of people have had the same problem, and attorneys are preparing to file a class action suit. Report Abuse

Good bang for your buck CJ , 09/25/2016 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded my '01 Volvo V70 T5 wagon in for the Quest due to the Volvo's cramped rear seats and proclivity for eating ignition coils. I wanted a minivan for the comfort and convenience with two small children and did a lot of research on used vans before deciding on the Quest. What drew me to it was the supposed durability of the engine/transmission compared to any other minivan with the exception of the Toyota Sienna--which cost more. We've now had the Quest for about 4 years, and aside from the admittedly cheap materials used in the interior, it's been a good van. The engine and trans have been bulletproof and the body has held together okay. We've replaced an engine mount, front struts, and brake pads so far. It has recently developed a small leak from the rear valve cover gasket and the pixels on the odometer readout are starting to fade. I've decided that fixing the valve cover gasket would be a PITA, so I've decided not to bother since it's not too bad. The odometer can be fixed for about $12 and there is a how-to video on Youtube. It still drives nice, the AC is ice cold, and everything works. All in all, it's holding up well considering it's now almost 12 years old and has over 160k miles on it. I'm going to drive it until it reaches 200k or blows up, whichever comes first. I think it'll make it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheap, reliable family car or work vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Family MiniVan! ilikenissan , 10/22/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We have had our 2005 Quest SL for 8 years now, bought new. It has been the perfect van for us. Spacious, strong engine, drives great (for a van), and gets decent highway mileage (we average 24 on trips). Electronically adjustable driver's seat. It was worth buying the extended warranties, as minivans (weight and usage) put a lot of stress on transmissions and suspensions. We used the warranty and saved a lot on major repairs common to the entire minivan category. Report Abuse