2019 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$62,122*
Total Cash Price
$48,812
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$62,122*
Total Cash Price
$48,812
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,807*
Total Cash Price
$42,279
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,872*
Total Cash Price
$39,972
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$68,970*
Total Cash Price
$54,193
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$71,905*
Total Cash Price
$56,499
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,915*
Total Cash Price
$38,435
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$69,948*
Total Cash Price
$54,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$343
|$672
|$481
|$1,143
|$1,862
|$4,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,038
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,272
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$978
|$353
|$7,630
|Depreciation
|$15,497
|$3,863
|$3,654
|$4,289
|$4,060
|$31,363
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,369
|$9,661
|$8,966
|$9,992
|$10,133
|$62,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$343
|$672
|$481
|$1,143
|$1,862
|$4,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,038
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,272
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$978
|$353
|$7,630
|Depreciation
|$15,497
|$3,863
|$3,654
|$4,289
|$4,060
|$31,363
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,369
|$9,661
|$8,966
|$9,992
|$10,133
|$62,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$297
|$582
|$417
|$990
|$1,613
|$3,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,968
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,828
|$1,354
|$847
|$306
|$6,609
|Depreciation
|$13,422
|$3,346
|$3,165
|$3,715
|$3,517
|$27,165
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,241
|$8,368
|$7,766
|$8,655
|$8,777
|$53,807
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$873
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$4,523
|Maintenance
|$281
|$550
|$394
|$936
|$1,525
|$3,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,669
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,861
|Financing
|$2,150
|$1,728
|$1,280
|$801
|$289
|$6,248
|Depreciation
|$12,690
|$3,164
|$2,992
|$3,512
|$3,325
|$25,683
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,137
|$7,911
|$7,342
|$8,183
|$8,298
|$50,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$1,268
|$1,313
|$6,132
|Maintenance
|$381
|$746
|$534
|$1,269
|$2,067
|$4,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,263
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,522
|Financing
|$2,914
|$2,343
|$1,736
|$1,086
|$392
|$8,471
|Depreciation
|$17,205
|$4,289
|$4,057
|$4,762
|$4,508
|$34,820
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,945
|$10,726
|$9,955
|$11,094
|$11,250
|$68,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,369
|$6,393
|Maintenance
|$397
|$778
|$557
|$1,323
|$2,155
|$5,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,359
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,630
|Financing
|$3,038
|$2,443
|$1,810
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,832
|Depreciation
|$17,937
|$4,472
|$4,229
|$4,964
|$4,700
|$36,302
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,049
|$11,182
|$10,378
|$11,566
|$11,729
|$71,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$839
|$869
|$899
|$931
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$270
|$529
|$379
|$900
|$1,466
|$3,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,605
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,789
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,662
|$1,231
|$770
|$278
|$6,008
|Depreciation
|$12,202
|$3,042
|$2,877
|$3,377
|$3,197
|$24,695
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,401
|$7,607
|$7,060
|$7,868
|$7,979
|$48,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$6,219
|Maintenance
|$386
|$756
|$542
|$1,287
|$2,096
|$5,068
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,558
|Financing
|$2,956
|$2,377
|$1,760
|$1,101
|$398
|$8,591
|Depreciation
|$17,449
|$4,350
|$4,114
|$4,829
|$4,572
|$35,314
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,313
|$10,878
|$10,096
|$11,251
|$11,410
|$69,948
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Nissan Pathfinder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019