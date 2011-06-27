Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Transmission Problems
After reading all this reviews I decided not to wait and / or pay a lot of $$ to get this fix, so what we came up with is totally different cost effective and it works great, I know that this is a problem with the Nissan design but I bought it so now is my problem here goes, we cancel the lines that go thru the radiator and put an independent oil cooler to the side of the radiator with this little gadget you can be sure that you will never ever have this problem again and the transmission oil will be more cooler with this modification so the tranny will work better, cost to do this = 60 buck for the oil cooler, 15 buck to add transmission oil to the oil cooler and that's it well + what you
Coolant fluid leaking into transmission!
It would have been really nice to have gotten a heads up on a defective part in the radiator that will eventually kill your transmission and your radiator. We bought our Pathfinder brand new in 2005. We have never had it serviced anywhere other than the dealership. My theory was that it would be better to have our Nissan maintained at the dealership so we wouldn't have any issues with things coming up that other mechanics may not know about, well that backfired! We never received a letter that some have stated that they received telling them about the potential destruction of their vehicles transmission and radiator do to the defective part. My Pathfinder is now sitting in our driveway while we try to figure out what to do..... This is frustrating to say the least. We have always maintained this vehicle per the dealership and the only thing we were told was it wasn't a problem or it would have been recalled!!!
Best of the best
Got my pathfinder back in 05, never had any problems with the the truck. Its been to texas and back many times. Like couple years back when we got that horrible winter storm here in chicago it handle the road like nothing. The best suv out there for the heavy snow. RWD with the 4x4 option. all i got to say its that its the best and knkw that its 10 years old still runs like new.
Good Car
I got my Path used 3 years ago it's a 2005, I'm very happy with it then I started reading the reviews and got concern I know that this is a Nissan design issues but I was not going to wait till I have to pay a lot of $$ to get the radiator and tranny fix so my friend and me started looking for some options and we found the solution so we cancel the lines that go thru the radiator to cool the tranny oil and put an independent oil cooler so now I will never need to be concern on this issue, cost to do this 70 buck's for the oil cooler + what you mechanic charges you. Good luck
10 year review!
This was my third Pathfinder. I owned it for 10 years and sold it with 165,000 miles on it. It has been extremely reliable and rock solid. I sold it because it had high miles, and I needed something newer to travel with. This year Pathfinder did have problems with the radiator leaking into the transmission and destroying it. Chances are if you buy one now, either it was already changed under warranty, or not affected. I had the radiator changed under warranty but no transmission issues. It is based on the truck platform so the ride is not as smooth as the car based SUV'S, but it has more room, and can handle carrying heavier items. I owned the LE with full leather, navigation, rear entertainment, etc..Everything still worked perfectly when I sold the car. Great workhorse, in style. The only issue is the heat. When the car is idling normally, it doesn't heat up the car. Almost like it doesn't push enough antifreeze through the heater core unless the engine is running over 2000 rpm. The seriously sucks when you're trying to warm the car because it just doesn't at idle. Once your driving the heat works fine.
