Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Pathfinder
4.5
70 reviews
2004 Pathfinder LE Platinum - Awesome

John Patek, 02/09/2017
LE Platinum Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Pathfinder as a used vehicle in 2008 with approx. 70,000 miles and now as a 13 year old vehicle, I wouldn't trade it in for anything out there today. I make sure to adhere to the maintenance schedule which is always a good idea. The only non-maintenance issues I ever had was a problem with the BOSE system cassette player, and replacement of the front window washer motor ...... that's it after all these years. Just for fun, I shopped around to see what's out there in today's market when I realized how great this SUV is and decided to keep it until the car or I dies, which ever comes first :-)

Loved my pathy but engine blew up at 107k

Tim, 09/12/2017
LE Platinum 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
known design flaw Nissan won't cover - Google Nissan power valve screws falling into cylinder - if you have one you should do relatively cheap preventive maint to avoid this issue recall covered some models but not my 3.5 which also had the problem

Old Dog - New Life

DC, 11/04/2016
SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this 2004 Pathy in 2016 as a reliable every day run about that would be capable of hauling almost anything short of large commercial supplies. When purchased, it had only 59k miles on it. It was a bit tired and needed some TLC. Body, paint, and interior in remarkable condition given its age. Replaced the tires, shocks and struts and had a local Nissan dealership give it a good look-over. It is one tough little SUV. The acceleration is quick, rides very comfortably and is small enough to easily park it anywhere. The only downside is the 16 - 21 mpg's. I can live with that. Great vehicle and intend to drive it until it dies, which given its low mileage, will not be any time soon.

2004 pathfinder

AC, 01/27/2009
I like my pathfinder other than the gas mileage and the 6 disc radio gives me trouble in cold weather. Its a very comfortable ride with lots of room. Goes excellent in the snow.

My first SUV and I love it!!!!

BKTRINIGAL72, 06/06/2016
LE Platinum Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Initially, I wanted a Tahoe or Yukon - was looking on a car lot, the Yukon they had wasn't 'up to snuff', so I was ready to walk away. My husband spotted this olive green Pathfinder that I hated from the start!! But I had been looking for months, I was tired of looking for something and it had less than 91,500 miles on it. A year and a month later....I FREAKING LOVE IT!!! I actually started loving it about 3 days after purchasing it. Very roomy, love the sunroof, auto adjustable driver's seat, leather interior. My only peeve is lack of volume control on the steering wheel. We have driven it to Kansas (within the first month of getting it!), once to middle TN and twice to Arkansas (near the MI state line). I try to keep up with the oil changes (I average every 4000 miles) and it's about time for a tune-up (more out of routine and it hasn't had one in the year+ I've had it). So glad hubby talked me into this one - stuck on Nissan for life!! Might get an Armada next time... ;-) Three years and three months later...yes, I still love my Pathfinder!! I took it to be completely serviced for the first time (other than an oil change). Tune up, oil change, air and fuel filters, both belts, brakes - everything was $700. But considering I had been driving it for 3 years, I was fine with it. My mechanic was surprised it was running, the air filter was so dirty. No major issues, I don't see myself trading it out or getting anything else any time soon, although I did go sit in an Armada and like it as well, but I'll be sticking with my Pathfinder until the wheels fall off!! LOL

