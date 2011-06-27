Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
READ THIS!!
My father bought a 1997 Pathfinder LE loaded off the showroom in 1997. He was a traveling sales rep and he sold me the car in 2004 with 265k. I drove it until it had 310k and gave it to my little brother in law for his 16th birthday present. He drove it for another year and a half and traded it in on a new Scion. I absolutely loved how smooth the tranny shifted, how quiet the engine was and how roomy the interior was. I loved it so much that I am buying another 1997 SE in 2 days! I think it is one of the best and most underrated SUV's ever made. It eats the snow and dirt and never dies. GET ONE!!
great suv
I have owned 3 pathfinders along the way. First was a 1996 se, then went to a 2001 with the 3.5l and now I am back in a 1997. They all have been absolutely great vehicles! Never left me stranded anywhere, go through snow up to the bumpers, repairs are rare and they hold their value. The only complaint I had was going from my 1996 with 150,000 miles to the 2001 with 80,000 miles, I expected the same fuel mileage and was disappointed. A year later and I was back in the 1997 and regained some of the fuel mileage back again. This is a cant miss suv. Why pay thousands more for a 4 runner?
Fairly Lucky Too!
244,535 miles and she's still hummin'! I bought my 97 LE 4WD in 2001 with 71K on it; yes, I was concerned with that amt of mileage, but that was over 5 yrs (previous owner bought it new in 11/06). Whether I was climbing fire roads in GW forest or backroading from NoVA to P-burgh to see family, this vehicle was always up to the task. It moved me twice and the roof has held more than the rec 250lbs - not smart, worked in a pinch. My repair bills have been horrific, at times, but normal considering the miles I've put on it. I've done front brakes twice/rear once, pipe & muffler from the conv. back, rt-manifld, alt., belts- twice, 2nd batt, frt tires=3 sets, back=2, rear tail-lt and headlights way too often.
So far so good. Nice SUV with gas mileage like a car.
Just bought it after selling my 1996 Ford Bronco which I loved but at 11 mpg was beginning to feel the pinch. So thought a stickshift 2 wheel drive Pathfinder would do the same as I don't 4x4 ever really. I like the lite but sturdy feel and I just feel like I am saving gas as I coast everywhere in nuetral 1/2 the time and use the gas the other 1/2 it seems. Only issues have been general maintenance stuff I guess, as never had to deal with on the Bronco. I have already had to to the front struts, carrier bearing at center of driveshaft, right side exhaust manifold (cracked), charcoal cannister, trailing arm bushings to stop "pathfinder death wobble". If paid a shop $2,000 so did on own.
97 Nissan Pathfinder
It's been a good vehicle. The only nits are mileage - but I knew about that going in - and cup holders. Oh, it has two cup holders in the front but one is basically useless. Other than that, it still looks good and the Bose CD is incredible. It also has a great, throaty roar that belies the fact that it is far from a race car.
