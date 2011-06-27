Used 2011 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

So much more refined than any competitor! meister04 , 04/27/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Looked at pretty much everything except the American brands (sorry, they just can't compete for the money they charge), and went with the 2WD Murano LE based on the "fit" (I'm 6'-4") and finish of the interior, and the good looks of the exterior. The Murano is a couple thousand $ more than a Kia, Outback, Hyundai, or Mazda, but the refined interior (i.e., high quality materials, absolutely superb electronics, and solid driving feel) combined with an overall solid build quality make the extra $ well worth it. Previously owned a massive gas-sucking Nissan Armada, so this was quite a step down in size, but a HUGE step up in comfort and interior refinement. Overall: I REALLY like this car. Report Abuse

Better Than Expected such , 04/24/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We purchased an AWD LE with all the opt'ns. We are a family of 4; 2 girls 5'8", 1 girl at 5' & 1 male at 6'2". We have a Sequoia 3 row in addition to the Murano. The Murano is so easy to maneuver at malls & parallel parking. The auto lift gate is very easy to access, especially when hands are full. Highway driving is very NICE even w 20" wheels. It has a very smooth ride, don't feel the highway but it's also not too "soft" of a ride. My mom has the '04 & there are so many impvts in both quality of ride & fit & finish of interior components. The space is great 99% of the time. No prob for people space on trips but I'm getting cargo box for luggage with all 4 of us (my girls do pack a lot) Report Abuse

Just got the Murano SV AWD BeReal , 11/15/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful My wife and I just got the SV Murano trim and AWD trans. type. We got the extra splash guards , mats, and chrome finishes. The base without options is $33.5k we got like $1500 off that base price, but i think depending on your location and dealership you go to. You can get $2k off the base price. We didn't' have invoice to work with since it's so new of a model and car. But if you can get like around $31k (before tax and fees and options) you right on the money i think. Report Abuse

2011 Murano SL vs. 2009 Murano LE stradivarius , 03/04/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2009 Murano LE September 2008 and recently traded for 2011 SL @ 74K miles. The '09 was my first Nissan and I really liked it so I opted for another. The SL now has the power lift gate and memory seats which are important to me so I did not need LE. For the most part the vehicles are very similar. The '11 seems to ride and handle better with 18"wheels vs. 20". I also seem to be getting better gas mileage which should improve when broken in. Biggest gripe is voice recognition of bluetooth is horrible vs. '09. Also I can't believe that Nissan did away with cd changer on $39K vehicle which I did not catch before buying. As far as headlights not being xenon, I can't tell difference. Report Abuse