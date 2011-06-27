Used 2011 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews
So much more refined than any competitor!
Looked at pretty much everything except the American brands (sorry, they just can't compete for the money they charge), and went with the 2WD Murano LE based on the "fit" (I'm 6'-4") and finish of the interior, and the good looks of the exterior. The Murano is a couple thousand $ more than a Kia, Outback, Hyundai, or Mazda, but the refined interior (i.e., high quality materials, absolutely superb electronics, and solid driving feel) combined with an overall solid build quality make the extra $ well worth it. Previously owned a massive gas-sucking Nissan Armada, so this was quite a step down in size, but a HUGE step up in comfort and interior refinement. Overall: I REALLY like this car.
Better Than Expected
We purchased an AWD LE with all the opt'ns. We are a family of 4; 2 girls 5'8", 1 girl at 5' & 1 male at 6'2". We have a Sequoia 3 row in addition to the Murano. The Murano is so easy to maneuver at malls & parallel parking. The auto lift gate is very easy to access, especially when hands are full. Highway driving is very NICE even w 20" wheels. It has a very smooth ride, don't feel the highway but it's also not too "soft" of a ride. My mom has the '04 & there are so many impvts in both quality of ride & fit & finish of interior components. The space is great 99% of the time. No prob for people space on trips but I'm getting cargo box for luggage with all 4 of us (my girls do pack a lot)
Just got the Murano SV AWD
My wife and I just got the SV Murano trim and AWD trans. type. We got the extra splash guards , mats, and chrome finishes. The base without options is $33.5k we got like $1500 off that base price, but i think depending on your location and dealership you go to. You can get $2k off the base price. We didn't' have invoice to work with since it's so new of a model and car. But if you can get like around $31k (before tax and fees and options) you right on the money i think.
2011 Murano SL vs. 2009 Murano LE
I purchased a 2009 Murano LE September 2008 and recently traded for 2011 SL @ 74K miles. The '09 was my first Nissan and I really liked it so I opted for another. The SL now has the power lift gate and memory seats which are important to me so I did not need LE. For the most part the vehicles are very similar. The '11 seems to ride and handle better with 18"wheels vs. 20". I also seem to be getting better gas mileage which should improve when broken in. Biggest gripe is voice recognition of bluetooth is horrible vs. '09. Also I can't believe that Nissan did away with cd changer on $39K vehicle which I did not catch before buying. As far as headlights not being xenon, I can't tell difference.
Good choice
After testing several SUVs I found the Murano and Ford Edge at the top of the list. The Edge shows a nice screen with tons of options but after a test drive the Murano won over the Edge. More power, quiet transmission, more leg room on rear seats, very good radio. I use the Music Box to store my favorite songs. Rear visibility is not good, the rear view camera helps. At the end I bought the SL trim.
Sponsored cars related to the Murano
Related Used 2011 Nissan Murano SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner