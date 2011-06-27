2020 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$37,670*
Total Cash Price
$29,733
S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$47,841*
Total Cash Price
$37,761
SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$47,841*
Total Cash Price
$37,761
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$41,437*
Total Cash Price
$32,706
SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$39,177*
Total Cash Price
$30,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$238
|$460
|$470
|$791
|$1,323
|$3,282
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,393
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,286
|$952
|$595
|$216
|$4,648
|Depreciation
|$7,661
|$3,046
|$2,881
|$3,381
|$3,202
|$20,171
|Fuel
|$559
|$576
|$593
|$611
|$629
|$2,968
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,252
|$6,239
|$5,903
|$6,567
|$6,709
|$37,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LEAF Hatchback S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$302
|$584
|$597
|$1,005
|$1,680
|$4,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,977
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,633
|$1,209
|$756
|$274
|$5,903
|Depreciation
|$9,729
|$3,868
|$3,659
|$4,294
|$4,067
|$25,617
|Fuel
|$710
|$732
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,560
|$7,924
|$7,497
|$8,340
|$8,520
|$47,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$302
|$584
|$597
|$1,005
|$1,680
|$4,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,977
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,633
|$1,209
|$756
|$274
|$5,903
|Depreciation
|$9,729
|$3,868
|$3,659
|$4,294
|$4,067
|$25,617
|Fuel
|$710
|$732
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,560
|$7,924
|$7,497
|$8,340
|$8,520
|$47,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$4,730
|Maintenance
|$262
|$506
|$517
|$870
|$1,455
|$3,610
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,532
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,713
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,047
|$655
|$238
|$5,113
|Depreciation
|$8,427
|$3,351
|$3,169
|$3,719
|$3,522
|$22,188
|Fuel
|$615
|$634
|$652
|$672
|$692
|$3,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,477
|$6,863
|$6,493
|$7,224
|$7,380
|$41,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$863
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$248
|$478
|$489
|$823
|$1,376
|$3,413
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,619
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$225
|$4,834
|Depreciation
|$7,967
|$3,168
|$2,996
|$3,516
|$3,330
|$20,978
|Fuel
|$581
|$599
|$617
|$635
|$654
|$3,087
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,742
|$6,489
|$6,139
|$6,830
|$6,977
|$39,177
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 LEAF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your LEAF®
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Nissan LEAF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman