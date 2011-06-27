  1. Home
Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Features & Specs

More about the 2013 GT-R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,820
Starting MSRP
$106,320
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/448.5 mi.312.0/448.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque463 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm463 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower545 hp @ 6400 rpm545 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
Packages
Cold Weather Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
video monitoryesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
11 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
power rear seat easy entryyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Carpeted GT-R Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room35.8 in.35.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room44.6 in.44.6 in.
leather/suedeyesno
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.9 in.31.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.44.9 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.50.0 in.
fixed with storage center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint - Super Silveryesyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.3818 lbs.
Gross weight4669 lbs.4669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.0.26 cd.
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
EPA interior volume87.8 cu.ft.87.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.109.4 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Solid Red
  • Super Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Solid Red
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray Leather, leather/suede
  • Black Leather, leather/suede
  • Black Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyesyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesyes
285/35R20 97Z tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
