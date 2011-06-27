Used 2005 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Excellent in so many ways
I have had the NISMO Crew Frontier for quite a while now, and I KNOW that this is the last vehicle I will buy. I fully intend to drive this truck till the wheels fall off. Pretty much everything is gravy... first off, it is love at first sight on styling. Interior is decidedly untrucklike, in fact better than most sport sedans. Power and handling is exceptional, in all situations (I have driven it in ice, rain, LOTS of pavement, snowy mountain roads and a bunch of Moab UT offroad). Amenities such as the Rockford-Fosgate systems are fantastic, and the cargo accessories invaluable. Only little gripes are the fuel economy is a bit low (although expected) and an external MP3 jack would be nice.
Never buy another Nissan (Besides a Z)
Purchased the Frontier brand new for $26,000 in Jan 2006. At 40k miles the left side catalytic convertor went out. Had it replaced under 60k mile power train warranty. At 50k miles the right side catalytic convertor went out. At 75k miles the transmissions clunks out. Thank the lord I was still under a new extended 80k miles warranty for the tranny. 100k miles the cam shaft sensor went out leaving me stranded. Only Nissans shut off on you in the middle of the road and do not start when their sensors go out. Another 10k miles and the crank shaft sensor went out. 110k miles the gas meter went dead. I'm currently at 140k miles and both of my lower o2 sensors need replacing as the check engine light came and the diagnosis stated so. I will never buy another Nissan ever again. Except for a Z of course!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2005 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab RWD SE MT
I bought my used truck 4 years ago for work with 15K miles already on it. I have put 60K additional miles on and have had no mechanical issues. I do get a chirping sound from the air vents after I turn the ignition off and the dealership can't figure out the issue. I've only changed the belts, done regular maintenance and am due to have the breaks changed for the first time. The gas mileage is less than desirable as I average 18-19mpg whether I am in the city or driving long distances on the highway. The rear seat is not the most comfortable as it sits straight up and does not offer much leg room. The power is decent and it has functioned fine when towing.
LE 4WD
Currently have about 92k. I love this truck. I have owned it for 4 years. I beat the crap out of this truck. Smashed it twice, and i drive it like i stole it. Never had any problems till recently. Catalytic converter on Drivers side went out on it at 83K just out of emissions warranty. Nissan wanted $1200 i did it myself on the ground for about $250. Now if having some sort of vibration coming from the transmission, almost like the torque converter lockup is not engaging correctly. My Gibson Exhaust rusted through and i ended up puttin a banks exhaust on it. I bought it for the power, boy does this truck move. Ive raced with it and ive run it through the mud. Cant beat a Frontier.
I would buy it again
This is a work truck for me and I spend a lot of time on the road. The seats are comfortable and the layout of the interior is very clean. It has plenty of power, starts and runs smooth. I have been getting around 18.3MPG in town and 22MPG Highway. The only problem I have had was a rattle noise from the engine. I took the truck in, there was a TSB for the noise, they ordered the part and the truck was fixed.
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2005 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner