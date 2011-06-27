Used 2005 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent in so many ways David , 12/13/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had the NISMO Crew Frontier for quite a while now, and I KNOW that this is the last vehicle I will buy. I fully intend to drive this truck till the wheels fall off. Pretty much everything is gravy... first off, it is love at first sight on styling. Interior is decidedly untrucklike, in fact better than most sport sedans. Power and handling is exceptional, in all situations (I have driven it in ice, rain, LOTS of pavement, snowy mountain roads and a bunch of Moab UT offroad). Amenities such as the Rockford-Fosgate systems are fantastic, and the cargo accessories invaluable. Only little gripes are the fuel economy is a bit low (although expected) and an external MP3 jack would be nice. Report Abuse

Never buy another Nissan (Besides a Z) Kenny , 08/22/2016 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased the Frontier brand new for $26,000 in Jan 2006. At 40k miles the left side catalytic convertor went out. Had it replaced under 60k mile power train warranty. At 50k miles the right side catalytic convertor went out. At 75k miles the transmissions clunks out. Thank the lord I was still under a new extended 80k miles warranty for the tranny. 100k miles the cam shaft sensor went out leaving me stranded. Only Nissans shut off on you in the middle of the road and do not start when their sensors go out. Another 10k miles and the crank shaft sensor went out. 110k miles the gas meter went dead. I'm currently at 140k miles and both of my lower o2 sensors need replacing as the check engine light came and the diagnosis stated so. I will never buy another Nissan ever again. Except for a Z of course!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2005 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab RWD SE MT BigTaka , 01/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my used truck 4 years ago for work with 15K miles already on it. I have put 60K additional miles on and have had no mechanical issues. I do get a chirping sound from the air vents after I turn the ignition off and the dealership can't figure out the issue. I've only changed the belts, done regular maintenance and am due to have the breaks changed for the first time. The gas mileage is less than desirable as I average 18-19mpg whether I am in the city or driving long distances on the highway. The rear seat is not the most comfortable as it sits straight up and does not offer much leg room. The power is decent and it has functioned fine when towing. Report Abuse

LE 4WD zechs220 , 12/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Currently have about 92k. I love this truck. I have owned it for 4 years. I beat the crap out of this truck. Smashed it twice, and i drive it like i stole it. Never had any problems till recently. Catalytic converter on Drivers side went out on it at 83K just out of emissions warranty. Nissan wanted $1200 i did it myself on the ground for about $250. Now if having some sort of vibration coming from the transmission, almost like the torque converter lockup is not engaging correctly. My Gibson Exhaust rusted through and i ended up puttin a banks exhaust on it. I bought it for the power, boy does this truck move. Ive raced with it and ive run it through the mud. Cant beat a Frontier. Report Abuse