Used 2012 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews
Solid Car
Solid all around pick for the money.I have 7200 miles on and have had no problems. Getting around 31 mpg on mostly highway driving.
Great Car With One Fatal Flaw (CVT)
Overall, the Altima Coupe 3.5 SR is a well rounded sporty car. There is plenty of fun and comfort to be had while behind the wheel of the Altima. The Bose sound system is out of the world as well. Unfortunately, the CVT transmission in these cars are horrible. Please, do not purchase an Altima with a CVT transmission. The Altima is a dangerous vehicle when equipped with the CVT. Hesitations are very common and loss of power has also occurred. Eventually, the transmission will go out. Please please please do not put yourself in this position no matter how good the price may seem! This car has scared me multiple times while driving. If you are looking for a fwd Japanese sports coupe, look into a Honda Accord Coupe v6 or even a manual Altima Coupe.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
QUICK, FAST ALMOST FLAWLESS
Make sure if something is wrong like a speaker sounds as if it has static that you make them fix it asap while under warranty, or they will never fix it. NEVER take your car to NISSAN OF DOWNTOWN! Reason"I took my car to get it serviced and they switched out my seats," which happen to have sheep skin seat sheep covers on the front and rear bench seat so I did not notice that they had switched them for approximately 2 weeks at which time I wrote a letter to the company and to the corporate offices of Nissan. With a return receipt showing that they got my letter I was so distraught to get absolutely no help with this matter at all from Nissan and to date still have no results or even a phone call or letter from this Corporation. THIS IS A DEFINITE ISSUE WHEN IT COMES TO BEING COMPLETELY SATISFIED OTHERWISE THE CAR ITSELF IS AWESOME. You should stay away from the Nissan dealership in down town major thief's.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing road traction, great road and seat feel
This car is seriously awesome, I've had my 2012 2.5S CVT since June of '16, and I have honestly no bad things to say about this ride. It picks up pretty nicely even though I have the 2.5 liter engine, I know how to listen to my engine and it runs decently fast. Comfortable front and back seats, awesome iPod integration, I got mine already equipped with a Bose speakers and the digital screen. The road and seat feel on the highway is super smooth when going really fast, and if you know how to make a car look good, this car cleans up nicely with a little front piece body kit and an exhaust system. I constantly am complemented on my car, love the Nissan family of cars, eventually want a Nismo 370 Z.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great Car, Great Value
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
