Used 2009 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

It is what it is. Mr. Ed , 06/18/2016 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have had mine six years. It has 160K on it. Other than what you would expect - a set of brakes and a serpentine belt. Not a single repair, just routine maintenance. It is a basic model, cheap interior, not overly comfortable but I knew that when I bought it. It is extremely reliable and it was not expensive. It has been paid off for years. I plan to drive it until it drops - I think that is going to be a long time. ..--About 2/3 of them are highway miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I can't believe the responses on here. kgordo26 , 06/29/2012 25 of 27 people found this review helpful After reading several of the reviews, I'm pretty surprised. I've had mine for 2 yrs. I have 60k miles on it & have put nothing into it but oil changes & a set of snow tires. I agree with the review about poor handling in winter, but have not had a single problem since buying 2 front snow tires. Before badmouthing the car, check your tread. I also love the CVT. It is designed to be smoother & it is. As for engine noise, its a 4 cyl people, they're all louder. Also, I'm still on my first set of brakes all around with about 25% left. A lot of the complaints are differing preferences, not quality issues. Do research before you buy! Don't badmouth the quality bc you made a poor personal choice! Report Abuse

Push Button Ignition System Nissan Altima , 09/12/2009 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I have owned a new 2009 Nissan Altima for a little less than 5 months. And I find the push-button ignition very unreliable. On three different occasions now, I just could not start the car. I took it into the dealer. I was told that they changed the codes.It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it is most aggravating. Tonight, I waited in the dark for the Auto Club after trying more than a half hour to start it. Finally, the push button ignition connected and I called the Auto Club to cancel service. I know that you have to push on the brake pedal to get it started and I have done this repeatedly without success. Is there a sure-fire way to start this car? Please tell me. Report Abuse

I love my 09 Nissan Altima sgtkeebler , 01/19/2014 25 of 28 people found this review helpful very fun to drive around in, and my comfort level in this car is excellent!!! I added on 20% window tint and all the girls turn their heads to look at me. What can I say this car just feels right for me. My last car didn't feel right at all. The engine is very quiet, and it is a undercover powerhouse best 4cly engine I have ever had, even comes with dual exhaust. I don't understand all these bad reviews because I absolutely love the car and have had zero problems since I bought it (not to mention it was a rental before I got it). I got it at 33,668 miles for 14,147$$. I love this car if you are considering purchasing this car I would say this would be the most efficient car you can get. Report Abuse