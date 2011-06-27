  1. Home
Used 2008 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Altima
5(69%)4(19%)3(8%)2(2%)1(2%)
4.5
407 reviews
List Price Range
$3,999 - $7,990
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It was the most perfect car I've had

clock84, 03/05/2013
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

I bought my 08 Nissan Altima Coupe in 2008 brand new. It was my first brand new car and I'm still in love with it even though I don't own it any longer. I put over 50k miles on it in 3 years. I took it on long drives from Omaha to Chicago and Omaha to Indianapolis. The seats were so comfy that my butt was never abused. The acceleration was always great even though it was a 4 cyl. I had no problems getting around in the winter during some bad snowfalls. The only reason I traded it in was because I needed to get a bigger car for a family. When I think of my silver 2008 Altima I get a little tear in my eye as I wistfully remember how great of a car it was.

Most reliable car with great mpg

brianarm, 10/12/2011
54 of 55 people found this review helpful

I bought my altima new for under 20K. I now have 50K miles on it and have had only 1 issue. The bolt holding the alternator broke, the fix cost me $75 because the threads were stripped. I am still on my original tires though I do need to replace the fronts now. I calculate actual gas mileage myself and average 28 mpg in mainly city driving. So I go about 560 miles between fill ups (sweet). Car is plenty quick enough and was a lot faster than accord or camry (which I test drove). CVT is smooth and zero probs. I'm also 6'1 and have no problem with headroom or entry exit of vehicle. There's a reason this car is such a great seller, it's an auto mechanics enemy.....

Altima CVT Transmission Problems

Oblique, 07/23/2010
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Ironically what attracted me to the Altima besides its styling was the CVT (Continuously Varible Transmission) which is a new style automatic with a belt inside instead of gears. It is smooth but not reliable or durable. After just 55,000 miles the transmission began to act up on warmer days especially in stop and go traffic. The dealer just said, "oh that can't happen. They reset the check engine light and charged me to replace the fluid (60K service) and the very next week it got worse, check engine light on all the time. They spent 5 hours telling me a new transmission would be covered under the extended warranty. I am trading this troubled CVT Altima in on a HONDA Accord! CYA, CVT!

I think I'm in love with this thing.

russellusm, 05/24/2007
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I love the overall feel of the car, inside and out. I owned an 03 Altima and I must say that Nissan has stepped it up a notch the the design of this car. The interior is very plush and the control are nice and simple. The instrument cluster is nicly laid out (not too busy). The acceleration is pretty good for a grocery getter. I have gotten a lot of looks. This car turns heads. Good job Nissan.

altima issues

islander12, 01/07/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Any issues that I have have with my 2009 Altima i just had to google and found them very quickly online. Three issues, Push start, transmission and leak in the moon roof all were listed as a problem. Nissan covered all repairs except for the moonroof. Disappointing because only had 36000 miles as of 2012 and bought the car based on consumer reports.

