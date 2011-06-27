2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews
My 3rd Z...
I’ve owned a 1990-300Z, 2003-350Z, and now a 2019-370Z Nismo - white (I should note all of the older cars are re-done & still on the road with family members). I wanted muscle, performance, looks and the best price. This beat out the Boxster & TT w/in those parameters. It drives great. Nissan still has a problem w/ wheel alignment. Since the 350Z model the dealerships still can’t manage alignment. Poor wheel alignment will destroy the front tires in record time - this I know for sure. An obvious left drift was noted immediately after purchase was pronounced “spec” by the “technician” - I don’t think so. The interior feels a bit cheap but is solid. I agree with others that the computer screen is awful, but functional. The car is a blast to drive though. It feels strong and moves gracefully. If you want great gas mileage, this is not for you - 17 mpg at best (city). Still, I love it. As a long time Z-car owner, if you want this car, find a qualified, private, computer-savvy mechanic and never, ever let the dealer align your wheels. I don’t think Nissan dealerships can’t routinely handle the maintenance of this car. Mine will never go back to the dealership except for warranty issues.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Snappy sportster
Love the power and handling and the exhaust note growl. Seats are a bit snug as is the entire interior, but it’s cozy and holds you in tightly. It’s a real “looker” and timeless in its exterior style. Purchased barely used at a great discount...makes me love it even more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Sports car
First of all I love the color and the way it looks. The Nismo Feels the way a sport car should feel like. Starting with Recaro seats and the way they hold you. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD),roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental air bags,14" 4-piston front brakes, 13.8" 2-piston rear brakes,H-PIPE FREE-FLOW DUAL EXHAUST "Beautiful Sound",VIBRATION DAMPERS AND CHASSIS REINFORCEMENT,19" x 9.5" front and 19" x 10.5" rear RAYS,Independent Suspension, stiffer springs,3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), SynchroRev Match " I usually keep it off", a tight, rigid body structure with a strut tower bar brace and a pair of performance dampers,Advanced Active Noise Cancellation,Active Sound Enhancement (ASE),driver-centric 2-seat cabin, the body is wider than regular Z. I drove BmW M series, Corvette 7 series, 370z sport touring, nissan Gtr. Bmw and gtr felt like a regular sedan with a powerful engine. corvette was nice but it was driving me rather then me driving it and infotainment was too similar to my suv which is more comfortable. Test drive the Nismo "if you can" you will be pleasantly surprised. Money Well Spend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 370Z Nismo
I’ve always wanted a Z but always got the practical car. Honda Civic, Accord, Nissan Sentra, I had 3. I remember in 2000 I brought my 1998 White Sentra in for radio repair. Since I had to wait I walked into the Show Room. My eyes immediately went to the Black Z. I looked inside & thought “ those seats look tight”. They were and I was over 300 lbs. I felt sad for myself and I remember thinking one day I’m going to sit in a Z. Fast forward to September 2018 and 200 lbs lighter my fiancé & I went to Auto Nation in Las Vegas to check out the Z’s. There she was my Dream Car. I asked the salesman if we could test drive it. So I went with my salesman Dan Lopez for that drive. He drove the car out of the show room and drove it on the street. He asked me if I wanted to drive the car. Hell yeah. Drove really great. We went back to the dealership & I tried to negotiate a good price. He gave me a price I wasn’t sure of so we left. Next day we went to Audi & looked at the TT. I texted Dan while my fiancé got the A4. We went to Nissan & I said ok. Drove my baby home and thought WoW I’m actually sitting in a Z. I accomplished my dream of getting into the Z but then I Bought the Nismo. I’ve been told I’m the only person in Vegas that ownes a 2019 Black 370Z Nismo. That’s fine with me...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related 2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020