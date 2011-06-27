2019 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,907*
Total Cash Price
$47,711
Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,621*
Total Cash Price
$41,325
Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,746*
Total Cash Price
$37,568
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,707*
Total Cash Price
$53,722
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,621*
Total Cash Price
$41,325
370Z Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,907*
Total Cash Price
$47,711
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,732*
Total Cash Price
$52,971
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,657*
Total Cash Price
$55,225
370Z NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,696*
Total Cash Price
$39,071
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,320*
Total Cash Price
$50,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,367
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$6,838
|Maintenance
|$507
|$907
|$561
|$1,407
|$3,724
|$7,106
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,172
|Financing
|$2,565
|$2,064
|$1,528
|$955
|$347
|$7,459
|Depreciation
|$9,655
|$4,219
|$3,446
|$3,863
|$3,376
|$24,558
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,382
|$11,050
|$9,653
|$10,660
|$12,162
|$61,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Coupe Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,184
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$5,922
|Maintenance
|$439
|$785
|$486
|$1,219
|$3,225
|$6,155
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,701
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,881
|Financing
|$2,222
|$1,788
|$1,323
|$827
|$300
|$6,460
|Depreciation
|$8,362
|$3,654
|$2,984
|$3,346
|$2,924
|$21,271
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,921
|$9,571
|$8,361
|$9,233
|$10,534
|$53,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Coupe Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$5,384
|Maintenance
|$399
|$714
|$442
|$1,108
|$2,932
|$5,595
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,546
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,710
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,625
|$1,203
|$752
|$273
|$5,873
|Depreciation
|$7,602
|$3,322
|$2,713
|$3,042
|$2,658
|$19,337
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,474
|$8,701
|$7,601
|$8,394
|$9,576
|$48,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,486
|$1,539
|$1,592
|$1,647
|$7,699
|Maintenance
|$571
|$1,021
|$632
|$1,584
|$4,193
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,211
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,720
|$1,075
|$390
|$8,398
|Depreciation
|$10,871
|$4,750
|$3,880
|$4,350
|$3,801
|$27,652
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,698
|$12,442
|$10,869
|$12,003
|$13,694
|$69,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,184
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$5,922
|Maintenance
|$439
|$785
|$486
|$1,219
|$3,225
|$6,155
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,701
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,881
|Financing
|$2,222
|$1,788
|$1,323
|$827
|$300
|$6,460
|Depreciation
|$8,362
|$3,654
|$2,984
|$3,346
|$2,924
|$21,271
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,921
|$9,571
|$8,361
|$9,233
|$10,534
|$53,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,367
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$6,838
|Maintenance
|$507
|$907
|$561
|$1,407
|$3,724
|$7,106
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,172
|Financing
|$2,565
|$2,064
|$1,528
|$955
|$347
|$7,459
|Depreciation
|$9,655
|$4,219
|$3,446
|$3,863
|$3,376
|$24,558
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,382
|$11,050
|$9,653
|$10,660
|$12,162
|$61,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,465
|$1,517
|$1,569
|$1,624
|$7,591
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,007
|$623
|$1,562
|$4,134
|$7,889
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,180
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,411
|Financing
|$2,848
|$2,291
|$1,696
|$1,060
|$385
|$8,281
|Depreciation
|$10,719
|$4,684
|$3,825
|$4,289
|$3,748
|$27,265
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,408
|$12,268
|$10,717
|$11,836
|$13,502
|$68,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z Convertible Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,476
|$1,527
|$1,582
|$1,636
|$1,693
|$7,914
|Maintenance
|$587
|$1,050
|$650
|$1,629
|$4,310
|$8,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,514
|Financing
|$2,969
|$2,389
|$1,768
|$1,105
|$401
|$8,633
|Depreciation
|$11,175
|$4,883
|$3,988
|$4,472
|$3,907
|$28,425
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,277
|$12,790
|$11,173
|$12,339
|$14,077
|$71,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$415
|$743
|$460
|$1,152
|$3,049
|$5,819
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,778
|Financing
|$2,101
|$1,690
|$1,251
|$782
|$284
|$6,108
|Depreciation
|$7,906
|$3,455
|$2,822
|$3,164
|$2,764
|$20,110
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,053
|$9,049
|$7,905
|$8,730
|$9,959
|$50,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$1,442
|$1,491
|$1,544
|$7,215
|Maintenance
|$535
|$957
|$592
|$1,485
|$3,929
|$7,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$347
|$507
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,072
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,291
|Financing
|$2,707
|$2,178
|$1,612
|$1,008
|$366
|$7,870
|Depreciation
|$10,187
|$4,451
|$3,635
|$4,076
|$3,562
|$25,912
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,395
|$11,659
|$10,185
|$11,248
|$12,832
|$65,320
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
