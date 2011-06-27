Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$42,049*
Total Cash Price
$25,125
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,402*
Total Cash Price
$31,909
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,254*
Total Cash Price
$27,638
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$43,731*
Total Cash Price
$26,130
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,812*
Total Cash Price
$36,934
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,130*
Total Cash Price
$35,929
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,300*
Total Cash Price
$30,653
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,459*
Total Cash Price
$30,150
370Z Convertible
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,402*
Total Cash Price
$31,909
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,254*
Total Cash Price
$27,638
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,095*
Total Cash Price
$28,140
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,448*
Total Cash Price
$34,924
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$42,049*
Total Cash Price
$25,125
370Z NISMO Tech
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,561*
Total Cash Price
$31,406
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,151*
Total Cash Price
$26,381
370Z NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,289*
Total Cash Price
$35,426
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,346*
Total Cash Price
$33,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$423
|$2,557
|$1,333
|$1,175
|$1,614
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,087
|$804
|$504
|$182
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$4,638
|$2,196
|$1,934
|$1,715
|$1,539
|$12,022
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,915
|$9,227
|$7,606
|$7,092
|$7,209
|$42,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$6,769
|Maintenance
|$537
|$3,247
|$1,693
|$1,492
|$2,050
|$9,020
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,928
|Financing
|$1,716
|$1,380
|$1,021
|$640
|$231
|$4,989
|Depreciation
|$5,890
|$2,789
|$2,456
|$2,178
|$1,955
|$15,268
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,862
|$11,718
|$9,660
|$9,007
|$9,155
|$53,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,863
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,813
|$1,466
|$1,293
|$1,775
|$7,812
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,196
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,321
|Depreciation
|$5,102
|$2,416
|$2,127
|$1,887
|$1,693
|$13,224
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,007
|$10,150
|$8,367
|$7,801
|$7,930
|$46,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$440
|$2,659
|$1,386
|$1,222
|$1,679
|$7,386
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,405
|$1,130
|$836
|$524
|$189
|$4,085
|Depreciation
|$4,824
|$2,284
|$2,011
|$1,784
|$1,601
|$12,503
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,352
|$9,596
|$7,910
|$7,376
|$7,497
|$43,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$7,835
|Maintenance
|$622
|$3,759
|$1,960
|$1,727
|$2,373
|$10,440
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,231
|Financing
|$1,986
|$1,598
|$1,182
|$741
|$268
|$5,774
|Depreciation
|$6,818
|$3,228
|$2,843
|$2,521
|$2,262
|$17,672
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,045
|$13,564
|$11,181
|$10,425
|$10,597
|$61,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$1,523
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$7,622
|Maintenance
|$605
|$3,657
|$1,906
|$1,680
|$2,308
|$10,156
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,171
|Financing
|$1,932
|$1,554
|$1,150
|$721
|$260
|$5,617
|Depreciation
|$6,632
|$3,140
|$2,766
|$2,452
|$2,201
|$17,191
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,608
|$13,195
|$10,877
|$10,142
|$10,309
|$60,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$6,503
|Maintenance
|$516
|$3,120
|$1,626
|$1,434
|$1,969
|$8,664
|Repairs
|$295
|$429
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$2,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,326
|$981
|$615
|$222
|$4,792
|Depreciation
|$5,658
|$2,679
|$2,359
|$2,092
|$1,878
|$14,667
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,316
|$11,257
|$9,279
|$8,652
|$8,795
|$51,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$1,356
|$6,396
|Maintenance
|$508
|$3,068
|$1,600
|$1,410
|$1,937
|$8,522
|Repairs
|$290
|$422
|$492
|$577
|$673
|$2,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,625
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,304
|$965
|$605
|$218
|$4,714
|Depreciation
|$5,566
|$2,635
|$2,321
|$2,058
|$1,847
|$14,426
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,098
|$11,072
|$9,127
|$8,510
|$8,651
|$50,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$6,769
|Maintenance
|$537
|$3,247
|$1,693
|$1,492
|$2,050
|$9,020
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,928
|Financing
|$1,716
|$1,380
|$1,021
|$640
|$231
|$4,989
|Depreciation
|$5,890
|$2,789
|$2,456
|$2,178
|$1,955
|$15,268
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,862
|$11,718
|$9,660
|$9,007
|$9,155
|$53,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,863
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,813
|$1,466
|$1,293
|$1,775
|$7,812
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,196
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,321
|Depreciation
|$5,102
|$2,416
|$2,127
|$1,887
|$1,693
|$13,224
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,007
|$10,150
|$8,367
|$7,801
|$7,930
|$46,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$5,970
|Maintenance
|$474
|$2,864
|$1,493
|$1,316
|$1,808
|$7,954
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,516
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,513
|$1,217
|$900
|$564
|$204
|$4,399
|Depreciation
|$5,195
|$2,460
|$2,166
|$1,921
|$1,724
|$13,465
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,225
|$10,334
|$8,519
|$7,943
|$8,074
|$47,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$7,409
|Maintenance
|$588
|$3,554
|$1,853
|$1,633
|$2,243
|$9,872
|Repairs
|$336
|$489
|$570
|$669
|$780
|$2,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,110
|Financing
|$1,878
|$1,511
|$1,118
|$701
|$253
|$5,460
|Depreciation
|$6,447
|$3,052
|$2,688
|$2,384
|$2,139
|$16,711
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,172
|$12,826
|$10,572
|$9,858
|$10,021
|$58,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$423
|$2,557
|$1,333
|$1,175
|$1,614
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,087
|$804
|$504
|$182
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$4,638
|$2,196
|$1,934
|$1,715
|$1,539
|$12,022
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,915
|$9,227
|$7,606
|$7,092
|$7,209
|$42,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,663
|Maintenance
|$529
|$3,196
|$1,666
|$1,469
|$2,018
|$8,878
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,693
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,898
|Financing
|$1,689
|$1,359
|$1,005
|$630
|$228
|$4,910
|Depreciation
|$5,798
|$2,745
|$2,418
|$2,144
|$1,924
|$15,028
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,644
|$11,534
|$9,508
|$8,865
|$9,011
|$52,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,597
|Maintenance
|$444
|$2,685
|$1,400
|$1,234
|$1,695
|$7,457
|Repairs
|$254
|$370
|$431
|$505
|$589
|$2,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$844
|$529
|$191
|$4,124
|Depreciation
|$4,870
|$2,306
|$2,031
|$1,801
|$1,616
|$12,623
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,461
|$9,688
|$7,986
|$7,447
|$7,569
|$44,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$7,515
|Maintenance
|$596
|$3,605
|$1,880
|$1,657
|$2,276
|$10,014
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,909
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,140
|Financing
|$1,905
|$1,533
|$1,134
|$711
|$257
|$5,538
|Depreciation
|$6,540
|$3,096
|$2,727
|$2,418
|$2,170
|$16,951
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,390
|$13,010
|$10,724
|$10,000
|$10,165
|$59,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$7,142
|Maintenance
|$567
|$3,426
|$1,786
|$1,575
|$2,163
|$9,517
|Repairs
|$324
|$472
|$549
|$645
|$752
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,814
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,810
|$1,457
|$1,077
|$675
|$244
|$5,264
|Depreciation
|$6,215
|$2,943
|$2,592
|$2,298
|$2,062
|$16,109
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,626
|$12,364
|$10,192
|$9,503
|$9,660
|$56,346
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 370Z
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
