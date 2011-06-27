Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

The early Z spirit lives on in the 370z. Cornelius , 11/13/2017 Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Typical sports car issues such as some road noise (but not unbearable).Blind spots,small cargo area.Handles great,sexy looks,excellent performance,very reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Performance, Style and Value GAF , 02/05/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 370Z roadster has an incredible combination of performance style and value. A great road car, the roadster (convertible) version of the 370Z w/o the sport package is relatively smooth and much quieter than the coupe. The standard 18 inch wheels are also quieter than the 19" rays. The car handles securely and the interior room is large for a 2 seater. The driving position is as comfortable as most sedans. Report Abuse

TOO MANY issues... cant be fast if its broke. mstephenson51 , 07/29/2011 10 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought a 2010 with every option-touring sport nav auto. On paper its a great value, fast car, and everyday friendly. NOT in reality. Entire fuel system is not designed properly. 4 times in the shop now and keeps running out of gas while showing 1/4 left. Hard right turns cause the pump to starve and the car stalls. Tires are junk, they are poor in rain and only last 10k miles. Hankook ventus is a much better tire, rear should be up to 285 for better handling. In TX, my oil temps are routinely above 240 f. Theres a rattle in the exhaust that reduces gas mileage by 12 percent and they still havent fixed it. After talking to Nissan NA, they told me "Too bad..." Also, paint is soft. Report Abuse

So much fun mon247 , 02/10/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Z, my first one was a 350z Roadster. Let me say that the improvements in the 370z are amazing and is even more fun to drive. Report Abuse