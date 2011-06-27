2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Consumer Reviews

Great plug-in hybrid for a very specific driver hk , 11/18/2019 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful If you cannot regularly plug in this car, your mpg will be middling to poor. If your regularly commute/daily drive greatly exceeds the PHEV's electrical range (about 24 miles) you will also see lower mpg savings. However, if you are like me, and drive on average 30-40 miles per day. Can plug in my car every night. Want the option to be able to use gasoline on road trips and not have to worry about charging, then this car can be a great car for you. After owning it for about 6 months, I'm averaging 70mpg. Combined with the additional electric costs, I'm still spending less than half compared to my previous 25mpg car. On road trips as long as know when to charge the battery (using the gas engine) I'm getting 30-40mpg still. I think the 25mpg rating that the EPA gives this car is assuming you start with an empty battery and never switch to electric mode, because I almost never get mpg that low The state and federal tax credits made this car far more affordable than the other PHEV currently available which are more luxury brands. I don't know why this car is getting such low or mixed reviews. I'm pretty happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I like the 2020 GT andy , 11/14/2019 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had a 2020 GT for about 6 months now. It has enough range for my daily drive and when I want to hit the road no problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

There aren't many like it, for what it is... JM , 02/12/2020 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful it's fine. This is my 3rd (PH)EV. I previously had the Fiat 500e and Chevy Bolt. I was looking for an EV SUV around $40k-$50k with 300+ range. Unfortunately, these don't exist yet. However, it looks as if we'll be getting some EV SUV's & trucks in the next few years so I opted for a 2 year lease on a Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV. I've only had the car for a few days, but decent size, slightly elevated ride height for better visibility, and numerous safety features (land departure, blind spot, etc). After 1 round trip commute on the 405 fwy, the battery was just about depleted. However, I have a level 2 charger in my garage and at work. Also, once my carpool lane purple sticker arrives, I'll be driving a little faster and letting the battery charge. For what it is, it's fine. I also have a 4runner TRD Pro so the Outlander will just be a daily driver so again, it's fine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not built for Canadian Winters David , 02/29/2020 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am choosing to rate the vehicle a 2 star for the following reasons: - Only Mitsubishi dealers can service the vehicle, and there are very limited numbers of dealers in Central and Northern Canada. -The gas engine does not properly run at -30° Celcius -The battery and circuits freeze at -20° Celcius and below. This does not allow the vehicle to start properly if at all (stayed plugged in for one week straight and still would not start) - The catalytic converter already requires a full replacement (granted it will be completed at no cost to me under warranty) despite only having 1,750 km of mostly highway driving. -The plastic charge port covers are extremely brittle and snapped on the first use ($685 for just the part as it only comes in a package, and is not covered under warranty) -Fuel economy is generally good, around 7 L/100 km -Technology in the GT model is fantastic, only complaint being not having wireless charging. -Adaptavie cruise control is fantastic, and cuts out when the systems senses loss of traction (in my case a very deep puddle of water on the passenger side) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse