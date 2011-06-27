Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,887
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque223 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4340 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl
  • Munich Silver Met. / Prescott Gray Met.
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Amazon Green Pearl
  • Memphis Blue Pearl/Sudan Beige Met.
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl / Sudan Beige Met.
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
