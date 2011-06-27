  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Montero Sport
Overview
See Montero Sport Inventory
See Montero Sport Inventory
See Montero Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5250 rpm132 hp @ 5500 rpm173 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.107.3 in.
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Alpine White
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Green Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
See Montero Sport InventorySee Montero Sport InventorySee Montero Sport Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles