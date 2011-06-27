  1. Home
Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(69%)4(15%)3(7%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
it is fine

raiser, 09/03/2002
not back for basic transport, but even mitsu dealer pays $3500 for a 12k miles car makes ppl leave mitsu bad resale value , dun buy this car a penny above invoice

I LOVE my car

lalalaaa, 11/19/2012
This car is awesome. I bought it used in 2008, it had 2 previous owners, one for a year or two and the other for about 6 years before i bought it. This thing is sturdy. I've hit things, I've been hit and it will not quit. I've got some pretty bad cosmetic damage. Like, really bad, but i just cant bring myself to give it up because i have not had any major mechanical issues. My mother has a much newer Mazda 6, that she has had both transmission and alternator issues with. The most serious thing i had to get replaced thus far is a bearing. I need to get my exhaust manifold replaced because it is making my car kinda loud, so that is next on the list, but i won't give this car up until I HAVE to

Really a good car

excellent2, 01/24/2012
Ive had my 2000 mitsubishi mirage for 6 yrs and and it has 267873 miles all ive ever done to it is change the oil and tranny fluid, put new tires and brakes this car is by far the best car ive ever had it is still runing strong it is better than my honda if this car ever goes under im buying another one.

Mitsubushi DE Coupe 2000

depawindu, 11/18/2009
I bought this great little car new and it runs faithfully with almost no maintenance. Its paint began to oxidize on the top and flat surfaces after 8 years. The electric windows both broke after 4 and 5 years. The turn signal failed at 8 years also.The DVD player broke after 3 years. Otherwise, it has been wonderful. I've had one accident; it is incredibly strong and takes a hit and keeps going.

STILL GOING STRONG AFTER 16 YEARS

kycat52, 03/01/2013
DE 2dr Coupe
I bought this Mirage new in February 2000, I've driven it for 16 years and it still gets over 30 mpg. I drove it in Washington DC from Feb 2000 to Jun 2007, 76 miles a day, in heavy traffic and on the beltway. It got 40 mpg on the highway then. This car amazed local mechanics in that it has NO oil leaks, everything still works and all I have done is routine maintenance. In 2012, I had to put new struts all around and outer tie rod ends on both sides, other than that it has been routine maintenance. I plan to drive it until it is out of service. Then I'll probably buy another Mitsubishi to replace it.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
