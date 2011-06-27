Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dam good economy car cbwillsr , 07/18/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 7 years and placed almost 200000 miles on it with no engine complications. I have only replaced a fuel filter, battery and brakes during this time. The car has started every time i have cranked it up. Report Abuse

Overlooked Little Gem bilt4_speed , 04/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 1.5 engine in DE needs valve adjustments every 15k miles. Tight, rattle-free after 51K miles. Very reliable, engine much peppier than it was in 94 Mirage. Too bad salesman & service personnel do not remind people about the 1.5 needing valve adjustment. Report Abuse

Nice ride miragebored , 12/30/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I just got rid of my 97 mirage (Went to 2002 Camry V6), but the Mirage was a great car to me. I never had any major work, except for brake replacement (One of my rotors froze) and I had good success. The car steered and handled very well, but I went through seats to the tune of every 30K. But they replaced them every time they wore through (I am over 300#). I loved the easy to drive transmission, good acceleration (Best in its class in '97) and the long trip comfort. It was actually more comfortable on long trips then the Camry, but it was a lot louder and harder to handle. Report Abuse

Classic Coupe Davidt , 06/28/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car on EBay for $1700 and it was worth every penny. I had all of the routine mechanics done as well as had it repainted (Red). It looks exactly like the pictures on this website. It runs like a top and is very fun to drive with the 5 speed standard transmission and the 1.8 L engine. I am 56 and this is the last car I intend to own! Report Abuse