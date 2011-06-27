Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dam good economy car
I have had this car for 7 years and placed almost 200000 miles on it with no engine complications. I have only replaced a fuel filter, battery and brakes during this time. The car has started every time i have cranked it up.
Overlooked Little Gem
1.5 engine in DE needs valve adjustments every 15k miles. Tight, rattle-free after 51K miles. Very reliable, engine much peppier than it was in 94 Mirage. Too bad salesman & service personnel do not remind people about the 1.5 needing valve adjustment.
Nice ride
I just got rid of my 97 mirage (Went to 2002 Camry V6), but the Mirage was a great car to me. I never had any major work, except for brake replacement (One of my rotors froze) and I had good success. The car steered and handled very well, but I went through seats to the tune of every 30K. But they replaced them every time they wore through (I am over 300#). I loved the easy to drive transmission, good acceleration (Best in its class in '97) and the long trip comfort. It was actually more comfortable on long trips then the Camry, but it was a lot louder and harder to handle.
Classic Coupe
I bought this car on EBay for $1700 and it was worth every penny. I had all of the routine mechanics done as well as had it repainted (Red). It looks exactly like the pictures on this website. It runs like a top and is very fun to drive with the 5 speed standard transmission and the 1.8 L engine. I am 56 and this is the last car I intend to own!
A car that keeps going....
I purchased a 97 Mirage right off the show room in 97. I had one accident where she hit me 3 times on the passenger side and the car took a beating and it keeps ticking. I replace the door and the front end, had it repainted and fix the dent near the gas tank. My car still looks good. This car paid for itself 10 times over. I love this car!
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner