Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.

JT , 03/18/2006

My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.